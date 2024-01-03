en English
Crime

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:54 pm EST
Young Man Dies from Herbal Concoction in Nkayi, Zimbabwe; Investigation Launched

On an ordinary Saturday, a small village in Nkayi, Zimbabwe, was rocked by an extraordinary incident. A young man, David Mguni, only 22 years of age, lost his life after consuming a herbal concoction given to him by a local herbalist. The brew, intended to reignite his sexual passion, proved fatal – taking his life immediately upon ingestion.

David Mguni, a resident of Jeremiah village in Nkayi, sought the assistance of a herbalist to revive his dwindling sexual desire. The herbalist, whose identity remains undisclosed, provided him with a mix of herbs, along with instructions on how to prepare the concoction. Trusting in the age-old wisdom of herbal medicine, Mguni followed the instructions to the letter. However, the outcome was far from what he had anticipated.

Herbal Elixir or Poison?

The concoction, meant to act as an aphrodisiac, turned deadly. Mguni’s life was snuffed out in an instant, right after he swallowed the brew. The shocking incident has sent ripples of fear and uncertainty through the community, raising questions about the safety and efficacy of traditional herbal remedies. While many rely on these natural remedies for various health conditions, this tragic incident has cast a dark shadow over their usage.

In the aftermath of Mguni’s sudden demise, the police have launched an investigation into the incident. The herbalist’s role is being scrutinized, and the nature of the herbs used in the concoction is under examination.

Crime Health Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

