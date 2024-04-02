Zimbabwe Health Authorities Ramp Up Efforts to Combat Cholera Resurgence During Easter

Zimbabwe's health authorities are on heightened alert for a potential cholera resurgence as the nation enters the Easter holiday, a period marked by increased public gatherings. With over 9,000 cases and 65 deaths reported in Harare since September 2023, officials are employing a range of strategies to mitigate the risk of further spread.

Advertisment

Proactive Measures in Place

Understanding the risk that large gatherings pose during public holidays, health officials have taken proactive steps to educate and train members of large congregations, particularly those from apostolic sects, on effective cholera prevention and monitoring methods. Daniel Chirundu, Kadoma district director for health services, highlighted the training of 80 individuals tasked with overseeing the health protocols during Easter gatherings. In addition, town councils and provincial offices have issued comprehensive guidelines aimed at reinforcing surveillance and promoting adherence to recommended hygiene practices.

Directives and Recommendations

Advertisment

In response to the ongoing outbreak, the Harare City Council and Mashonaland Central province have issued specific directives to curtail the disease's spread. These include suspending church camps, limiting church gatherings to local residents, and enforcing a three-hour duration cap on services during the Easter period. Prosper Chonzi, Harare City Council's director of health services, has also advised residents and travelers to remain vigilant, urging immediate medical consultation at the onset of diarrheal symptoms and strict adherence to hygiene protocols.

Addressing the Root Causes

Despite these immediate responses, health experts like Johannes Marisa, president of the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners Association of Zimbabwe, stress the importance of tackling the fundamental factors contributing to cholera outbreaks. By focusing on personal hygiene, water quality, and sanitation, Zimbabwe can make significant strides toward eradicating this disease. The country has been battling the resurgence of cholera since February last year, with the highest toll observed in areas predominantly inhabited by apostolic sects.

As Zimbabwe confronts this public health challenge, the collaborative efforts between health authorities, communities, and individuals will be crucial in preventing a significant outbreak during the Easter holiday and beyond. By addressing both the immediate risks associated with large gatherings and the underlying issues of hygiene, water, and sanitation, the nation moves closer to overcoming the persistent threat of cholera.