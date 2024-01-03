en English
Agriculture

Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

In a bid to safeguard its livestock sector, the Zimbabwean Government is urging farmers to heighten vigilance against the tick-borne disease, Theileriosis, colloquially known as January Disease. The disease, transmitted by the brown ear tick, typically peaks in January and is a perennial threat to the country’s cattle population.

Government Measures and Farmer Responsibilities

The Government has rolled out a number of measures designed to curb the spread of this disease. These include the 5-5-4 dipping rota, the Presidential tick grease program, and the construction and rehabilitation of dip tanks spread across the country. These initiatives aim to avoid a repeat of previous seasons where nearly a million cattle succumbed to tick-borne diseases.

Under Zimbabwean law, cattle dipping is mandatory and must be conducted at least once a week. The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development has issued advisory notes urging farmers to regularly inspect cattle for ticks and to apply tick grease on tick feeding sites. Failure to comply with these measures can result in legal prosecution.

Understanding January Disease

The symptoms of January Disease include swelling of the lymph nodes, cloudiness of the eyes, difficulty breathing, weakness, jaundice, depression, weight loss, and reduced milk volumes in affected animals. The disease is a notifiable one in Zimbabwe, meaning that early reporting is crucial for successful treatment. Farmers are legally required to report any suspicion of the disease to the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS).

Preventive Measures and Treatment

Prevention of January Disease hinges on rigorous cattle dipping schedules and application of tick grease. Vaccination of animals and minimising exposure to ticks also play a crucial role in controlling the disease. Early treatment with anti-parasitic drugs can be effective, and exposing cattle to ticks during low-risk periods can help build immunity, especially in calves.

In the unfortunate event of a January Disease outbreak, a 28-day quarantine is enforced, along with a 5-5-4 dipping interval and tick grease application. Farmers are urged to reduce stress on affected animals and maintain good nutritional and health status, as these factors are integral to the prevention and management of the disease.

Agriculture Health Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

