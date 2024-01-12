Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases

In a progressive move to combat the surge in cholera cases in Harare, Zimbabwe, a joint initiative has been launched by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the Harare City Council, and the World Health Organization (WHO). This initiative seeks to decentralize cholera treatment centers (CTCs) in the city, maximizing their reach and effectiveness.

Decentralization of Cholera Treatment Centers

The first phase of this initiative has seen the establishment of two new CTCs at Highfields and Budiriro polyclinics. Each of these centers is equipped with a 10-bed capacity, catering to the communities hardest hit by the cholera outbreak. These facilities not only offer treatment but also house the necessary water and sanitation infrastructure, thereby serving as models of comprehensive healthcare. The goal is to reduce the strain on the Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital (BRIDH), which until now, had been grappling with the lion’s share of severe cholera cases.

Impact of the Initiative

The decentralization strategy aims to accomplish more than just efficient case management. It is designed to lower transmission risks, improve patient outcomes, and ultimately, control the cholera outbreak. Health personnel have undergone rigorous training to run these centers effectively and to ensure optimal care. Additionally, the new centers will also serve as hubs for health education, teaching residents about hygiene, safe water use, and sanitation practices to prevent further spread of cholera.

WHO’s Continued Support

The establishment of these CTCs brings the total number of WHO-supported centers in the country to nine, providing 130 beds across various high-risk areas. WHO’s support extends beyond just the establishment of these centers. It also includes augmenting bed capacity and enhancing patient care at other facilities. This initiative underscores the collective effort by local and international bodies to manage the cholera crisis and bolster public health in Zimbabwe.