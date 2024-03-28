Zimbabwe Churches' Easter Gatherings Risk Cholera Surge Amid Worst Outbreak

Zimbabwe faces its most severe cholera outbreak since 2008, with the Health and Child Care ministry reporting over 29,144 cases and 300 deaths. As the Easter season approaches, concerns are growing about the potential for a significant increase in infections due to large church gatherings, expected to attract more than 100,000 congregants in some apostolic sects. This situation has prompted government intervention and a call for strict adherence to public health guidelines.

Advertisment

Government Measures and Health Experts' Warnings

The Zimbabwean government has announced plans to intensify monitoring and supervision of all large gatherings during the Easter holidays to minimize the spread of cholera. Information Minister Jenfan Muswere emphasized the need for church gatherings to secure clearance, install solar-powered boreholes, or bush pumps, along with proper sanitation facilities. Health experts, including medical practitioner Mlungisi Ndebele and Afya Yetu director Jabari Nguvu, have highlighted the risks associated with large gatherings, especially in areas with poor sanitation, and stressed the importance of preventive measures such as access to clean water, proper sanitation, and frequent handwashing.

Church Response and Preventive Actions

Advertisment

In response to the government's directives, several church leaders have expressed their commitment to preventing the spread of cholera during their Easter gatherings. The Council for Churches in Africa president, Rocky Moyo, revealed their plans to work closely with the Ministry of Health in training health ambassadors for community engagement. Similarly, Archbishop Andby Makururu of Johanne the Fifth of Africa emphasized the implementation of strict hygiene protocols, including handwashing facilities and proper sanitation measures. However, some church camps in Mashonaland Central province have been canceled due to the rise in cholera cases and deaths.

Implications and the Path Forward

The simultaneous occurrence of Zimbabwe's worst cholera outbreak and the Easter season poses a complex challenge, balancing religious observances with public health concerns. The government's intervention, coupled with the proactive measures taken by religious leaders, highlights a collective effort to mitigate the risk of a cholera surge. This scenario underscores the critical importance of hygiene, clean water access, and sanitation in combating cholera, especially in large gatherings. As the nation navigates this precarious situation, the effectiveness of these measures will be crucial in preventing further loss of life and controlling the outbreak.