Zimbabwe Battles Drug Pandemic: MP Mhangwa Calls for United Front at Chinhoyi Symposium

In a significant push against escalating drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi Member of Parliament, Leslie Everman Mhangwa, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts during a recent symposium. Speaking at the event organized by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists' Mashonaland West Chapter, Mhangwa, drawing from his personal experience in a high-density suburb, highlighted the alarming rise in drug abuse among youths and the critical role of legislation and community engagement in combating the issue.

Understanding the Crisis

The symposium, themed 'Together in Fight To End A Pandemic,' saw Mhangwa advocating for increased recreational facilities in high-density areas to deter youth from drug activities. Reflecting on his upbringing, where engagement in chess kept him away from drugs, Mhangwa believes providing youths with hobbies could significantly reduce drug abuse rates. Furthermore, he called for stricter laws against drug traffickers and users, alongside broadening the list of banned substances to include newer drugs.

Multi-Stakeholder Response

Highlighting the event's importance, Mhangwa praised the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists for orchestrating the multi-stakeholder dialogue, emphasizing the power of collective action in addressing the drug menace. The symposium featured testimonials from survivors of drug abuse, insights from the Zimbabwe Republic Police on their anti-drug efforts, and discussions among various stakeholders, including representatives from health, safety, and youth organizations. This collaborative approach underscored the complexity of the drug issue and the necessity for a united response.

Community and Legislation: A Dual Approach

While commending the initiative, Mhangwa stressed the imperative of not only legislating against drug abuse but also fostering safer community environments through active participation and support. The symposium served as a platform for sharing strategies, with the lawmaker expressing hope that the insights gained would enrich parliamentary debates on drug legislation. The event underscored the belief that combating the drug pandemic requires a multifaceted approach, integrating legal, community, and individual efforts.

As Zimbabwe grapples with the growing drug abuse crisis, the Chinhoyi symposium marks a critical step towards a coordinated national response. By highlighting the issue's severity and rallying support from various sectors, it lays the groundwork for more effective strategies to safeguard future generations. The fight against drug and substance abuse in Zimbabwe is not just a legislative battle but a community-wide endeavor, demanding engagement, awareness, and action from all corners of society.