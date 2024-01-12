en English
Africa

Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:10 pm EST
In a significant bid to enhance regulation and access to safe, quality, and effective health products, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) and the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU comes at a crucial juncture when African nations are battling the onslaught of unregulated medicines creeping into the market.

Strengthening Regulatory Frameworks

The key objective of the MoU is to bolster the regulatory frameworks in the pharmaceutical sector, both in Zimbabwe and South Africa. MCAZ’s director general, Mr Richard Rukwata, underscored the importance of the MoU in this context. The pact will facilitate the development of cooperative partnerships, facilitating joint product reviews and inspections. The fight against substandard and falsified health products is a primary focus of this collaboration.

Building Capacity on the African Continent

SAHPRA‘s CEO, Dr Boitumelo Semete Makokotlela, emphasized the necessity of such partnerships in building capacity on the continent. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has noted that fragmented supply and distribution systems contribute significantly to the problem of substandard and falsified medicines. The new MoU aims to mitigate these risks by curtailing the influx of unregulated medications.

MCAZ’s Continual Efforts

This is not the first time MCAZ has taken such an initiative. This is the second MoU for MCAZ, following a previous agreement with the Egyptian Drug Authority (EDA). The focus of the earlier MoU was on capacity-building, technical support, and regulation of pharmaceutical and medical products trade. The latest MoU with SAHPRA signals MCAZ’s continual efforts to elevate the standards of health products in the region.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

