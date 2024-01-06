Zimbabwe Activates Health Service Commission: A New Chapter in Health Service Administration

The new era of health service administration in Zimbabwe begins as President Mnangagwa announces the official activation of the Health Service Commission (HSC). The HSC, established under the Health Service Amendment Act, replaces the Health Services Board, marking a significant shift in the governance of State health services.

Introducing the Inaugural Members

The seven-member commission is helmed by Dr Vincent Hungwe, the chairperson of the Civil Service Commission. Serving alongside him is Dr Abigail Rugare Kangwende, appointed as deputy chairperson. The other five commissioners, Major-General (Rtd) Gerald Gwinji, Dr Edward Makondo, Mr Engelbert Mbengwa, Mrs Josephine Mwakutuya, and Mrs Mercy Sibongile Gwaunza, bring to the table their rich experience and expertise in various aspects of health services.

Commissioners with Diverse Health Services Backgrounds

The members’ professional backgrounds span from medical practice, public health specialization, and health workforce production to legal expertise, human resources, and health service delivery. Such a diverse skill set aims to bring about comprehensive and holistic governance of the State health services.

Steering Zimbabwe’s Health Service Sector

The HSC’s primary responsibility is to oversee the conditions of service for State health services staff. With the commission’s establishment, the Zimbabwean health service sector anticipates a more efficient and robust administration, thereby enhancing the working conditions for its health service workers. Given the commissioners’ distinguished careers in medical administration, nursing education, health workforce regulation, and legal practice related to health services, the HSC holds the promise of ushering in a new chapter in the country’s health service history.