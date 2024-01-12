en English
Health

‘Zero-Proof’ Bars Gain Traction in Colorado: A Shift Towards Alcohol-Free Social Spaces

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
Colorado is witnessing the rise of a novel business model: the ‘Zero-Proof’ bars. These establishments cater to a niche yet rapidly growing segment of the populace – those who prefer to socialize without alcohol. This trend’s epicenter in Colorado appears to be The Ethos Abstract Bar in Pueblo, where patrons can enjoy an engaging environment without the ubiquitous presence of alcohol.

A New Trend Among Younger Generations

Nekia Seaberry, a bartender at The Ethos Abstract Bar, has been observing firsthand the shift towards reduced or even zero alcohol consumption, particularly among the younger generation. Seaberry emphasized that these ‘Zero-Proof’ bars serve a crucial role, providing a lively and enjoyable setting for social interaction without the pressure or expectation of alcohol consumption.

Impacts on Local Law Enforcement

Interestingly, Pueblo has witnessed a slight decrease in DUI arrests from 2022 to 2023, suggesting a potential correlation with the rise of these alcohol-free bars. However, incidents of underage alcohol possession have seen a slight uptick during the same period. The Ethos Abstract Bar, open for all ages with a policy of 16 and up after 9 p.m., might be a contributing factor to this trend.

Alcohol-Free Bars Benefitting Individuals in Recovery

Michele Garrett, the owner of the soon-to-open Gratitude bar in Colorado Springs, shared her enthusiasm for creating a space devoid of alcohol. Having been sober for nearly four years, Garrett believes that these venues hold immense potential benefits for individuals in recovery. Gratitude, set to open doors this spring in Old Colorado City, is expected to follow the successful footsteps of Ethos in Pueblo.

Both Ethos and the soon-to-open Gratitude plan to host a variety of events and activities, such as art and mocktail classes, open mic, and karaoke nights, to create engaging environments for their patrons. This new breed of bars offers the promise of a social space that doesn’t revolve around alcohol, signaling a potential shift in the landscape of night-time entertainment.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

