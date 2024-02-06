Zerigo Health Appoints Eric Zerneke as New Chief Growth Officer

In an ambitious move aimed at driving growth and expanding access to innovative phototherapy solutions, Zerigo Health has appointed Eric Zerneke as its new Chief Growth Officer. Zerneke, a seasoned professional with over a quarter-century of experience in healthcare and technology, has a proven track record in fostering growth across multiple healthcare organizations.

Eric Zerneke: A Leader in Healthcare and Technology

Zerneke's previous role at Amazon Health Services saw him leading business development and strategy. Before that, he worked at Arcadia Healthcare Solutions, HealthFortis, Andros, and Athenahealth, where he notably expanded the health plan business as Executive Director. His vast experience and strategic approach to growth are expected to be instrumental in Zerigo Health's plans for the future.

Zerigo Health: Pioneering Home Treatment Solutions

Zerigo Health provides a unique phototherapy treatment that is the first clinically proven, digitally connected solution for managing chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema at home. The company's FDA-cleared handheld NB-UVB light device is accompanied by a user-friendly smartphone app and professional health coaching. This combination of features makes it a convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional in-office treatments.

A Strategic Move for Growth

The appointment of Zerneke is a strategic move by Zerigo Health to leverage his expertise and leadership to further its mission of empowering individuals to manage their skin health effectively and affordably. With Zerneke at the helm of growth, Zerigo Health is poised to make significant strides in the digital phototherapy sector, fostering a new era of at-home treatment for chronic skin conditions.