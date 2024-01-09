en English
Business

Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Zepp Health Unveils Innovative Smart Wearables at CES

Zepp Health Corporation, a trailblazer in smart wearables and health technology, has unveiled its latest products at Pepcom’s Digital Experience at CES. The firm introduced the Amazfit Helio Ring, its inaugural smart ring designed to elevate the performance of athletes via advanced monitoring, analysis, and guidance. The ring scrutinizes both mental and physical conditions and liaises with the Zepp App to furnish a daily Readiness score.

Amazfit Helio Ring: A New Paradigm in Athlete Recovery

The company’s groundbreaking smart ring, cast in a skin-friendly titanium alloy shell, is engineered to provide athletes with an unprecedented level of recovery support. It offers a comprehensive view of an athlete’s conditions, including sleep and recovery tracking. Specialized workout insights and the possibility of sharing workout data with popular fitness apps add an element of community to the product. Expected to hit the market in early Spring 2024, the Amazfit Helio Ring can function in conjunction with an Amazfit smartwatch or independently. It also comes with a three-month trial of the Zepp Aura rest and wellness service.

Zepp Clarity Pixie: A Leap Forward in Hearing Aid Technology

Alongside the Helio Ring, Zepp Health introduced the Zepp Clarity Pixie, a smart hearing aid for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. The product boasts a nearly imperceptible design, wireless connectivity, and a battery life of 17 hours. It is part of Zepp Health’s response to the FDA’s Over the Counter (OTC) Hearing Aid Act, aimed at making high-quality hearing aids more accessible and affordable. The Zepp Clarity Pixie and its sibling product, the Zepp Clarity One, come with a rechargeable case and customizable settings via the Zepp Clarity App.

Zepp Health: A Global Powerhouse in Health Technology

With brands like Amazfit under its umbrella, Zepp Health serves over 42 million daily users in more than 90 countries. The company’s future strategy includes further connectivity between Zepp Clarity hearing aids and Amazfit smartwatches. As the firm ventures into new markets and introduces innovative products, it continues to differentiate itself through features like the Readiness score and integration with a broader AI ecosystem.

Business Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

