Zambia's President Urges Urban to Rural Shift Amid Cholera Crisis

In a drastic measure to combat a severe cholera outbreak, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged citizens to move from urban regions to rural villages. The public health crisis, which has claimed nearly 300 lives and affected over 7,500 people since its onset last October, has been attributed to poor sanitation in densely populated urban areas.

President Hichilema's Bold Move

President Hichilema's call for relocation marks a significant step in the government's efforts to manage the outbreak. The move is aimed at reducing congestion in major towns, which, according to the president, have become breeding grounds for the disease due to substandard sanitation conditions. By encouraging people to move to rural areas, where space is abundant and sanitation conditions are reportedly better, the government hopes to curb the transmission of cholera. The president also emphasized the necessity for 'hard to swallow' measures to eradicate the disease, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

A Growing Crisis: International Response

The cholera outbreak in Zambia is escalating rapidly, with the health ministry reporting more than 500 new cases and 17 deaths in just the past 24 hours. The disease has spread to eight of Zambia’s 10 provinces, signaling the severity and widespread nature of the outbreak. The government has delayed the reopening of schools as part of a series of preventative measures.

In light of the worsening situation, the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to dispatch approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia to help contain the outbreak. Neighboring countries, including Mozambique and Zimbabwe, have also increased surveillance to prevent cross-border transmission of the disease.