Zambia's Fight Against Cervical Cancer: Challenges and Progress

Zambia is grappling with a significant health crisis, namely cervical cancer, which ranks as the third-highest globally. With an incidence rate of 65.5 per 100,000 women and a mortality rate of 43.4 per 100,000 women as of 2020, this preventable and treatable disease accounts for approximately 23% of all new cancer cases in the country. Most notably, the peak age for diagnosis falls within the 40-49 age bracket.

Efforts to Combat Cervical Cancer

Since 2006, Zambia has been vigorously implementing a cervical cancer screening program. The primary method of screening has been visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA). Despite screening over 1.5 million women, the coverage remains dismally low at around 26%. Recognizing the need for a more accurate screening method, Zambia embarked on a pilot project for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing in 2019.

Expansion of HPV Testing

With the help of existing HIV clinics, the HPV testing program has successfully expanded to all 10 provinces and 10 regional central laboratories by 2021. Over 110,000 HPV tests have been conducted since its inception. In 2023 alone, more than 40,000 women underwent HPV-based screening. This initiative has received significant support from the government and international partners, such as the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief and the Global Fund. The introduction of self-sampling testing is expected to enhance accessibility and convenience.

Future Endeavors and Challenges

Zambia's goal aligns with the World Health Organization's global Cervical Cancer Elimination Initiative, aiming for 90% HPV vaccination coverage, 70% screening coverage, and 90% treatment and care coverage by 2030. Yet, the transition to HPV testing poses a set of challenges, including developing guidelines, managing supply chains, and enhancing data systems and counselling services. Despite these obstacles, there have been significant successes, such as an increase in funding partners and the seamless integration of HPV testing into the HIV program. The Zambian government remains steadfast in its commitment to meeting WHO targets by 2030, intending to drastically reduce the impact of cervical cancer on women's health.