Zambia’s Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases

Zambia’s Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital has been designated as a referral center for patients recovering from cholera but grappling with other complex health conditions. The country’s Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, announced this development amidst the ongoing cholera outbreak. The new strategy aims to provide specialized care to patients suffering from conditions like malnutrition, pregnancy complications, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which were left untreated during their fight against cholera.

Trade Kings Foundation Steps In

In a significant stride towards aiding the health crisis, the Trade Kings Foundation has donated hygiene items worth K2.5 million to the Heroes Stadium. The stadium currently functions as the national cholera center, busy with the relentless battle against the rapidly spreading disease. The donation is expected to bolster the fight against the cholera outbreak, supporting the center’s efforts.

Cholera’s Grim Toll

Minister Masebo also shed light on the toll cholera has taken on Zambia’s population. In the last 24 hours alone, the country mourned the loss of 25 lives, including a child, at the Heroes Stadium. The nation’s capital, Lusaka, has been identified as the outbreak’s epicenter, although the disease is making inroads into other districts as well.

Education Takes a Backseat

The cholera epidemic’s rippling effects have also hit the education sector, leading to the postponement of school reopenings. This decision, taken as a precautionary measure, highlights the severity of the situation. Meanwhile, Zambia is set to receive one million doses of cholera vaccine from the World Health Organization. This is against the backdrop of 2023 cases and 3,015 deaths recorded since October 98. President Hichilema is expected to inspect the response measures at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.