Africa

Zambia’s Cholera Battle: Levy Mwanawasa Hospital to Treat Complex Cases

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:17 am EST
Zambia’s Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital has been designated as a referral center for patients recovering from cholera but grappling with other complex health conditions. The country’s Minister of Health, Sylvia Masebo, announced this development amidst the ongoing cholera outbreak. The new strategy aims to provide specialized care to patients suffering from conditions like malnutrition, pregnancy complications, high blood pressure, and diabetes, which were left untreated during their fight against cholera.

Trade Kings Foundation Steps In

In a significant stride towards aiding the health crisis, the Trade Kings Foundation has donated hygiene items worth K2.5 million to the Heroes Stadium. The stadium currently functions as the national cholera center, busy with the relentless battle against the rapidly spreading disease. The donation is expected to bolster the fight against the cholera outbreak, supporting the center’s efforts.

Cholera’s Grim Toll

Minister Masebo also shed light on the toll cholera has taken on Zambia’s population. In the last 24 hours alone, the country mourned the loss of 25 lives, including a child, at the Heroes Stadium. The nation’s capital, Lusaka, has been identified as the outbreak’s epicenter, although the disease is making inroads into other districts as well.

Education Takes a Backseat

The cholera epidemic’s rippling effects have also hit the education sector, leading to the postponement of school reopenings. This decision, taken as a precautionary measure, highlights the severity of the situation. Meanwhile, Zambia is set to receive one million doses of cholera vaccine from the World Health Organization. This is against the backdrop of 2023 cases and 3,015 deaths recorded since October 98. President Hichilema is expected to inspect the response measures at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

