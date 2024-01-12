en English
Africa

Zambian President Invokes Unity to Combat Cholera Crisis

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:47 pm EST
In the face of a severe cholera outbreak that has claimed more than 290 lives within a span of a month, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has extended a plea for unity. His appeal is not only to the citizens of Zambia but also to opposition political parties in the country. As the nation grapples with this public health crisis, Hichilema’s call emphasizes the urgency of a collective response to combat the spread of the disease.

Cholera Outbreak: A National Emergency

Zambia is currently engulfed in a cholera outbreak of alarming proportions. With over 7,500 cases reported and a death toll exceeding 290, the situation has escalated into a severe public health crisis. The outbreak has been attributed to poor sanitation conditions in densely populated towns, leading to the rapid spread of the disease.

Presidential Appeal and Measures

President Hichilema, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has urged citizens to transition from urban areas to rural villages temporarily. This strategic move aims to decrease the population density in areas most affected by the outbreak and thus, reduce the rate of transmission. Alongside this, the president announced a series of measures to tackle the disease. These include the postponement of school reopening and the implementation of stringent preventive measures.

International Support and Future Prospects

In a bid to contain the outbreak, the World Health Organization (WHO) is set to dispatch approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia. The vaccines will be prioritized for deployment to the most at-risk regions. In addition, neighboring countries have ramped up surveillance measures to prevent cross-border transmission of the disease. As Zambia braces itself for the challenges ahead, President Hichilema’s appeal underscores the critical need for unity and collaboration in these trying times.

Africa Health Zambia
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

