Africa

Zambian President Calls for Unity Amidst Cholera Crisis

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
In an impassioned appeal amid a devastating cholera outbreak, President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has urged opposition political parties to set aside their differences and join forces with his administration. The graveness of the health crisis, which has claimed more than 290 lives in the past month, calls for a unified front and collective action across political divides to address the public health emergency effectively.

From Urban Areas to Rural Villages

As part of the response to the outbreak, President Hichilema has also encouraged residents to relocate from urban areas, plagued with poor sanitation conditions, to rural villages. The cholera outbreak has led to over 7,500 cases and 300 deaths in the country, further straining the nation’s already burdened healthcare system.

Postponement of Schools Reopening and Implementation of Preventative Measures

In an attempt to control the situation, several measures have been taken, including the postponement of school reopening. The government is also introducing a slew of preventative measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease. These steps are indicative of the government’s commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its citizens over routine activities.

International Support and Regional Surveillance

The World Health Organization is set to dispatch one million cholera vaccine doses to Zambia, a testament to the international community’s solidarity in this health crisis. At the same time, neighboring countries are ramping up their surveillance to prevent cross-border transmission, reflecting regional cooperation and collective responsibility in the face of this outbreak.

Africa Health Zambia
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

