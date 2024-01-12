Zambian Parties Unite in Fight Against Cholera Outbreak

In a time of national crisis, Zambia’s political lines are beginning to blur. The United Party for National Development (UPND), the ruling party in Zambia, has extended an invitation to opposition political parties.

But this is not a political maneuver — it’s a call to arms against a common enemy, an outbreak of cholera that has turned into a public health crisis.

The cholera epidemic has claimed over 290 lives in the last month, prompting this unprecedented bipartisan effort to combat the menace.

Cholera, a bacterial disease spread by contaminated water or food, has made its devastating presence felt in the nation.

It results in severe dehydration from vomiting and diarrhoea, and can prove fatal within hours if left untreated.

The disease, which has spread to eight out of Zambia’s 10 provinces, has caused over 7,500 cases and 300 deaths.

The situation is so dire that Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has advised residents to evacuate urban areas and seek refuge in rural villages due to poor sanitation conditions.