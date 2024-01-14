Zambian MP Anthony Kasandwe Urges Government Action on Persistent Cholera Outbreak

In the heartland of Zambia, the Bangweulu Member of Parliament, Anthony Kasandwe, has expressed his deep concern over the relentless cholera outbreak that’s been plaguing the country since the onset of 2024. An ambitious nation, Zambia had earlier committed to eradicating cholera by 2030. However, the recurring outbreaks are a glaring testament to the struggle the country is experiencing in its endeavours to achieve its health objectives.

Cholera: A Persistent Public Health Challenge

Zambia’s cholera outbreaks, as evidenced by the 351 lives claimed and nearly 9,000 active cases recorded, present a formidable public health challenge. Already grappling with the socio-economic impacts of overpopulation and poverty, the country’s urban areas have been the hardest hit. The culprit? Heavy rains, fuelled by climate change, contaminating the drinking water sources in these densely populated regions.

The Government’s Response: A Call to Action

Addressing this critical public health crisis, Health Minister Sylvia Masebo has put forth a series of emergency health restrictions. These include the prohibition of funerals and family burials, a cultural practice deeply ingrained in Zambian society. The restrictions are a desperate attempt to halt the spread of this deadly disease.

Stakes are High: The Human Toll of Cholera

The cholera outbreak in Zambia is not just a statistical issue. It is a human tragedy that has devastated families and communities. Personal narratives from those affected by the outbreak paint a grim picture of the situation, underscoring the urgent need for effective action. The call to action voiced by MP Anthony Kasandwe is not only a political statement but a plea for the welfare of the Zambian population.