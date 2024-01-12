Zambia Restricts Church Activities to Combat Cholera Outbreak

In an unprecedented move, Zambia has introduced a set of measures aimed at curbing the spread of cholera within religious settings. The country’s senior official in charge of religious affairs, Ndiwa Mutelo, has issued a directive for churches to limit their worship time to a maximum of two hours.

Churches To Limit Worship Time

Beyond time restrictions, the directive also places a ban on the sale of perishable and ready-to-eat foods within all church premises. These measures seek to minimize the risk of cholera transmission within places of worship, considered to be high-risk areas due to congregation sizes and communal practices. Worshippers are further encouraged to avoid physical contact such as handshakes and hugs as part of the preventive measures.

Additional Preventive Measures

To further bolster the prevention efforts, worship centers are mandated to provide safe drinking water and facilities for hand washing. The provision of alcohol-based hand sanitizers for congregants is also part of the directive. These collective measures reflect the government’s proactive approach to health and safety in the face of the ongoing cholera outbreak.

Cholera Outbreak in Zambia

The Ministry of Health in Zambia has reported a total of 8,276 cumulative cases and 333 deaths due to the cholera outbreak, with Lusaka Province being the most affected. The government has taken several steps to curb the spread, such as postponing the start of the school year, banning street vending and public gatherings, and the establishment of a new Cholera Treatment Centre. The World Health Organization (WHO) has also stepped in by sending approximately one million cholera vaccine doses to help contain the outbreak.

These protective measures are part of a broader strategy to control the cholera outbreak, including the upgrading of existing slums in towns to prevent the emergence of new ones, and urging people to relocate from towns to villages to decongest major urban centers. Neighboring countries such as Mozambique and Zimbabwe have also heightened their surveillance to prevent cross-border transmission of cholera.

The unique approach of incorporating religious institutions into cholera prevention strategies demonstrates the Zambian government’s commitment to combat the outbreak from all fronts. As the nation continues to battle the disease, the government’s swift and decisive actions offer a beacon of hope to its people and serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar health crises.