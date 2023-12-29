en English
Africa

Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Toll

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:37 am EST
Zambia Ramps Up Efforts Against Cholera Outbreak Amid Rising Death Toll

In a bid to stem the tide of the escalating cholera outbreak, the Zambian government is stepping up its efforts, with the disease having claimed nearly 100 lives since October. The latest surge in cases, partly attributed to heavy rains fostering the spread of the bacteria through contaminated water and food sources, saw a single-day tally of five deaths and 111 new infections.

Health Minister Advocates for Robust Hygiene

Sylvia Masebo, Zambia’s Health Minister, underlined the imperative for stringent hygiene practices in households to curtail further transmission. The Minister’s call comes against a backdrop of over 3,000 reported cases and more than 70 fatalities so far, highlighting the criticality of the situation.

Chlorine Distribution to Amplify

Simultaneously, Mike Mposha, the Minister in charge of Water, revealed that the distribution of chlorine, a disinfectant, would be escalated to purify water in areas hardest hit by cholera. These measures are part of a comprehensive anti-cholera campaign, encompassing sanitation and hygiene improvements, public education, the establishment of treatment centers and mobile clinics, and initiatives to upgrade sanitation infrastructure.

International Organizations Lend Support

International organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF are extending technical and financial aid to Zambia in its fight against cholera. Despite these concerted efforts, controlling the outbreak remains challenging due to limited access to clean water and sanitation facilities, coupled with inadequate healthcare infrastructure in several regions. The increasing number of cholera cases, particularly in Africa, has prompted concern from the WHO.

Africa Health
Safak Costu

