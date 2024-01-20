Zambia Progresses in Cholera Vaccination Amid Surge

In a fight against two health emergencies, Zambia's Health Minister Sylvia Masebo announced significant strides in the nation's battle against cholera. Over 700,000 individuals in Lusaka's hotspot areas have received the vaccine, marking a vital step in curbing the outbreak.

Tragically, the nation also mourns the loss of 16 citizens who succumbed to cholera within the last 24 hours. Masebo shared these updates during a briefing at the National Cholera Treatment Centre in Lusaka.

Stepping Up to Battle Cholera and COVID-19

The Minister didn't stop at cholera; she also announced the initiation of a COVID-19 vaccination campaign. The decision to launch the campaign comes in the wake of a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, which included two fatalities over the past week. Amidst the twin health crises, the Zambian government is putting its best foot forward in safeguarding its citizens.

Donations Fueling the Fight

Alongside governmental efforts, various organizations have stepped up to lend a hand. ZAMTEL, the national telecommunication company, donated 15 mobile phones to facilitate communication at the cholera treatment center. Florence Miti, a midwife working with colleagues from the United Kingdom, and other organizations such as the Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia, Riah Foundation, Medical Women Association of Zambia, and Catholic Relief Services, generously donated items valued at around 50,000 Kwacha.

Support from International Community

Zambia's fight against cholera is bolstered by international support. The World Health Organization has deployed 23 experts from its Regional Office for Africa to assist in emergency coordination, case management, surveillance, infection prevention, and control. Additionally, they are working to improve water sanitation and hygiene services, and to increase public awareness of the disease. With over 1.4 million cholera vaccine doses delivered to Zambia, the nation is pulling out all the stops to halt the outbreak.