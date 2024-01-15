en English
Africa

Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 4:26 am EST
Zambia in Grip of COVID-19 Surge: Lusaka Hardest Hit

In the heart of Southern Africa, the Republic of Zambia is grappling with a surge in COVID-19 cases. The capital city, Lusaka, finds itself the epicenter of the onslaught, with over 50 cases reported recently. The government is doubling down on its efforts, urging citizens to maintain their vigilance against the virus amid these challenging times.

Government Response to the COVID-19 Surge

The government, under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu, is exploring every avenue to curb the spread of the virus. As the numbers rise, authorities are preparing to roll out public health measures and campaigns to reinforce the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and social distancing.

Neighborhoods such as Chaisa, Jack Compound, and Ibex Hill have been identified as COVID-19 hot zones. However, the government’s response is not limited to these areas. Nationwide efforts are underway, with a potential lockdown looming as a last resort to control the spread.

The Human Impact of the Pandemic

The human toll of the pandemic in Zambia is significant. The nation, with a population of approximately 18 million, has recorded more than 50 million cases. This staggering figure indicates the virus has touched nearly every household in the country.

Among the affected are students. In one reported incident, a Zambian student was chased from a Chinese University over suspected COVID-19. This incident underscores the global fear and stigma associated with the pandemic, impacting lives far beyond the physical health implications.

The Unwavering Fight Against COVID-19

In the face of the COVID-19 surge, Zambia remains resilient. The government’s cautionary message to the public is clear: do not lower your guard. As the nation battles this unprecedented health crisis, the spirit of unity and shared responsibility is more critical than ever.

While the journey ahead is daunting, Zambia’s response to the COVID-19 surge serves as a stark reminder of the importance of global solidarity in the fight against the virus. As the world watches, Zambia’s story of resilience and determination unfolds.

Africa Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

