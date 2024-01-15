en English
Africa

Zambia Grapples with COVID-19 Surge: A Call for Continued Vigilance

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Zambia Grapples with COVID-19 Surge: A Call for Continued Vigilance

The capital city of Zambia, Lusaka, is currently grappling with a significant surge in COVID-19 cases. Over 50 new infections have been reported, with the government identifying Chaisa, Jack Compound, and Ibex Hill as the key hotspots for the virus. The sudden surge has prompted the Zambian government to call for public vigilance, even as it intensifies efforts to manage the situation.

COVID-19 Surge: A Global Risk

This rise in infections is not an isolated event; it mirrors a global trend. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there has been a notable increase in COVID-19 transmission worldwide. Holiday gatherings and the highly contagious JN 1 variant have been identified as major contributors to this surge. Consequently, hospitalizations and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions have increased significantly, heightening the public health risk associated with the virus.

The actual circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, is estimated to be much higher than reported. ‘Long COVID,’ which refers to the long-term effects of the virus, is also emerging as a significant concern, potentially affecting millions of people. However, understanding and research on the long-term impacts of COVID-19 remain insufficient.

Zambia’s Response to the Surge

In response to the recent spike in cases, the Zambian government has taken several steps to manage the situation. All schools have been closed for three weeks as a precautionary measure. The government has also marked certain areas as hot zones, including Chaisa, Jack Compound, and Ibex Hill, which have reported a significant number of cases.

However, the country is also facing challenges related to the pandemic. A Zambian student was reportedly chased from a Chinese University over suspected COVID-19, highlighting the stigma associated with the virus. Additionally, the economic impact of the virus is palpable, with businesses experiencing slow activity due to the fluctuating dollar exchange rate.

Call for Continued Vigilance

The Zambian government’s warning serves as a stark reminder that the COVID-19 pandemic is still a grave concern. The public is urged not to lower their guard against the virus. Adherence to public health guidelines and safety measures is paramount to mitigating the impact of COVID-19. The recent spike in cases emphasizes the need for continuous vigilance to prevent further spread of the virus.

Africa Health
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015.

