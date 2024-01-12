en English
Africa

Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:59 am EST
Zambia Considers Closing Capital in Response to Cholera Outbreak

Amidst the escalating crisis of a cholera outbreak, the Government of Zambia is contemplating the closure of its capital, Lusaka. This drastic measure seeks to curb the rapid spread of the fatal disease that has already claimed over 273 lives. The move, indicative of the critical situation in Lusaka, underlines the exigency of addressing public health crises and the significant threat they pose to communities.

Escalating Health Crisis

In a bid to combat the cholera outbreak, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has urged citizens to migrate from urban locales to rural villages. The severe outbreak, with over 7,500 registered cases and more than 300 fatalities, is attributed to inadequate sanitation provisions in densely populated towns. To manage the crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) is dispatching approximately one million cholera vaccine doses.

International Assistance and Regional Impact

In light of the escalating cholera crisis, Zambia’s neighboring countries, Mozambique and Zimbabwe, are heightening surveillance efforts to prevent cross-border transmission. The Zambian government’s plea for support underscores the strain on its resources as cases of the waterborne disease continue to surge. As Health Minister Sylvia Masebo noted, there is an urgent need for both financial and material support from other stakeholders.

Challenging Circumstances

With the cholera outbreak spreading to 45 districts in eight of Zambia’s 10 provinces, the country’s healthcare system is under tremendous pressure. The past 24 hours alone have seen 736 new cases and 25 deaths. The ongoing situation in Zambia sets a precedent for global public health responses, emphasizing the necessity of timely and decisive action to prevent further loss of life.

Africa Health Zambia
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

