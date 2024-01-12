en English
Africa

Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:38 pm EST
Zambia Considers Capital Shutdown Amidst Cholera Epidemic

In a move of profound significance, the government of Zambia is mulling over the closure of its capital city, Lusaka, in light of a devastating cholera outbreak. The deadly epidemic, which has already claimed over 273 lives, has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting authorities to consider unprecedented measures to stem the tide of the disease.

Contemplating Closure as a Countermeasure

The potential shutdown of Lusaka, the nation’s capital and largest city, is being considered as a radical but necessary step to enable thorough cleaning efforts within the city. The aim is to control and reduce the spread of cholera, a highly contagious bacterial disease that presents a significant health risk. The government’s contemplation of such a drastic measure underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgency to protect its citizens.

Extended Closures and Epidemic Hot Zones

As part of the response to the epidemic, all schools in the country will remain closed for the next three weeks, as announced by the government. This decision is an attempt to protect the country’s young population and prevent further proliferation of the deadly disease. The government has also identified Chaisa, Jack Compound, and Ibex Hill as COVID-19 hot zones. These areas will serve as focal points for the government’s disease control efforts.

Private Sector Joins the Fight

Notably, the private sector has also stepped up to aid the government’s efforts to combat the cholera outbreak. Trade Kings, a leading manufacturer in Zambia, has joined the fight against cholera, donating K2.5 million in hygiene items. These resources are expected to bolster the cleaning operations and hygiene practices that are crucial in curtailing the spread of the disease.

In the face of this severe public health crisis, the Zambian government’s contemplation of shutting down its capital city is a testament to the nation’s resolve to safeguard the health of its citizens. With collective efforts from the government, private sector, and the public, Zambia is demonstrating resilience in its fight against the cholera epidemic.

Africa Health
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

