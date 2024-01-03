en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Croatia

Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care

The Zagreb Emergency Service, the lifeline for critical medical interventions, is grappling with an unprecedented surge in calls. With the mercury dipping, the city’s populace is primarily seeking advice for managing symptoms associated with respiratory infections and elevated body temperatures. However, the inundation of non-urgent queries has raised alarms about the potential blockade of phone lines, a lifeline for those grappling with life-threatening emergencies.

Non-urgent Calls Blocking Critical Lifelines

The head of the emergency department, Davorka Muškardin, voiced her concerns on Nova TV/Index about the burgeoning situation. She underscored that the influx of non-emergency calls is clogging the phone lines needed for critical situations. Muškardin appealed for restraint, emphasizing the importance of reserving emergency calls for dire situations.

Home Management of Symptoms and Role of Family Doctors

Further, she advised individuals experiencing common symptoms not to seek immediate medical attention during the first three days. Instead, they should manage their fever with home remedies and over-the-counter medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen. She underscored the role of family doctors in providing guidance for non-severe illnesses, notwithstanding the challenge of reaching them during holidays.

Emergency Service Handling Multitude of Cases

Despite a decrease in call pressure during the evening, the emergency service continues to grapple with a multitude of cases, including flu, coronavirus, and chronic conditions. Muškardin refrained from providing specific figures for COVID-19 cases but acknowledged the virus’ ongoing presence. As the city navigates through the winter months, the service’s resilience and the public’s responsible behavior will play significant roles in managing the healthcare challenge.

In conclusion, Muškardin made a fervent appeal to the public to call the emergency service only in dire situations. As the city battles a plethora of health issues, the responsible use of emergency services could be the difference between a life saved and a life lost.

0
Croatia Europe Health
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EBRD Mulls Over 80 Million Euro Guarantee to ZABA for Green Projects

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Studenac Bolsters Market Position with La-Vor Acquisition

By Salman Khan

Rimac's Nevera Shatters Nurburgring EV Record; Limited Edition 'Time Attack' Announced

By BNN Correspondents

Hrvatski Telekom Consolidates Business with New Subsidiary HT Servisi

By Wojciech Zylm

Marin Cilic's Comeback Thwarted by Jan-Lennard Struff at Hong Kong Ope ...
@Croatia · 21 hours
Marin Cilic's Comeback Thwarted by Jan-Lennard Struff at Hong Kong Ope ...
heart comment 0
Croatia’s Gross External Debt Soars; Debt-to-GDP Ratio at 83.9%

By Rizwan Shah

Croatia's Gross External Debt Soars; Debt-to-GDP Ratio at 83.9%
Bereavement in Design Community: Lianka Azulay, Founder of Bonita Patterns, Passes Away

By BNN Correspondents

Bereavement in Design Community: Lianka Azulay, Founder of Bonita Patterns, Passes Away
Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia’s Quarterfinal Hopes

By Salman Khan

Donna Vekic Triumphs in United Cup, Boosting Croatia's Quarterfinal Hopes
Rimac Aims to Revolutionize Urban Transport with Autonomous Robotaxi

By Israel Ojoko

Rimac Aims to Revolutionize Urban Transport with Autonomous Robotaxi
Latest Headlines
World News
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
9 seconds
Ireland Gears Up to Illuminate Health and Community Spirit
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
11 seconds
Lalit Modi Questions T10 Format, Proposes IPL Qualification System; Kris Srikkanth Criticizes India's Test Performance
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
19 seconds
Wichita City Council Reinstates Ban on Corporate and LLC Contributions in Elections
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
24 seconds
Daniel Agger Reveals Rejection of Manchester City Transfer Despite Liverpool's Willingness
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
25 seconds
Ohio University Students Cover Myrtle Beach Bowl: A Journey of Growth and Success
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
27 seconds
Record-Breaking Attendance at Ottawa-Montreal Women's Hockey Game Marks Historic Milestone
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
29 seconds
Nigeria's Super Eagles Prep for AFCON 2023: Team Adjustments and a Call for Support
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
57 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers: Rising to the Playoff Challenge - An In-depth Look
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
1 min
From Despair to Hope: How Penny Coles Battles Hoarding Disorder with Holistic Hoarding
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
15 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
15 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
2 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
3 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
3 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
9 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app