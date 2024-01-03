Zagreb Emergency Service: High Call Volume Risks Delay in Critical Care

The Zagreb Emergency Service, the lifeline for critical medical interventions, is grappling with an unprecedented surge in calls. With the mercury dipping, the city’s populace is primarily seeking advice for managing symptoms associated with respiratory infections and elevated body temperatures. However, the inundation of non-urgent queries has raised alarms about the potential blockade of phone lines, a lifeline for those grappling with life-threatening emergencies.

Non-urgent Calls Blocking Critical Lifelines

The head of the emergency department, Davorka Muškardin, voiced her concerns on Nova TV/Index about the burgeoning situation. She underscored that the influx of non-emergency calls is clogging the phone lines needed for critical situations. Muškardin appealed for restraint, emphasizing the importance of reserving emergency calls for dire situations.

Home Management of Symptoms and Role of Family Doctors

Further, she advised individuals experiencing common symptoms not to seek immediate medical attention during the first three days. Instead, they should manage their fever with home remedies and over-the-counter medications like paracetamol or ibuprofen. She underscored the role of family doctors in providing guidance for non-severe illnesses, notwithstanding the challenge of reaching them during holidays.

Emergency Service Handling Multitude of Cases

Despite a decrease in call pressure during the evening, the emergency service continues to grapple with a multitude of cases, including flu, coronavirus, and chronic conditions. Muškardin refrained from providing specific figures for COVID-19 cases but acknowledged the virus’ ongoing presence. As the city navigates through the winter months, the service’s resilience and the public’s responsible behavior will play significant roles in managing the healthcare challenge.

In conclusion, Muškardin made a fervent appeal to the public to call the emergency service only in dire situations. As the city battles a plethora of health issues, the responsible use of emergency services could be the difference between a life saved and a life lost.