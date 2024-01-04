en English
Health

YWCA Montana Faces Grant Funding Delay: Impact on Essential Services

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Montana’s YWCA, a frontline provider of essential services to single mothers and their families, is grappling with a delay in receiving $75,000 in grant funding from the state. This delay is a result of a more rigorous contract renewal process at the state level, causing an arduous wait for funds for several providers. The ripple effect of this delay has left 22 women and 24 children in their shelter in uncertain circumstances.

State-Level Delays and Their Impact

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) has reported that as of January 2, 31 contracts remain delayed out of 726 due for renewal. The hold-up, amounting to a staggering $2.5 million in still delayed contracts, is causing significant financial strain on community-based programs like YWCA Helena. YWCA provides vital mental health therapy, addiction counseling, and group therapy for substance-use disorder recovery.

DPHHS attributes the delay to higher contract volumes, staff turnover, and a heightened legal review. Further complicating matters is House Bill 356, which requires providers to pledge non-discrimination against firearm entities. This has caused additional delays in the funding process, impacting not only YWCA but other social service providers like Florence Crittenton.

Irony in Mental Health System Overhaul

Jen Gursky, of YWCA Helena, finds it ironic that while the state is putting efforts into overhauling Montana’s mental health system, providers are battling payment delays. However, she remains resilient amidst these challenges. Gursky has signed the attestation required by House Bill 356 and does not expect it to affect YWCA’s firearm policy.

Calls for State Responsibility

These delays have prompted the Montana State News Bureau to file a public records request for responses from community providers regarding the contract renewal delays. The YWCA, along with other affected providers, is urging the state to address this issue. They are calling for responsibility and accountability in the communication breakdown, as the delays continue to impact services for families.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

