en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:31 am EST
YouTube Battles Medical Misinformation with First Aid Information Shelves

In a decisive move to curb medical misinformation and deliver immediate aid during crises, YouTube has unveiled a new feature named First Aid Information Shelves. This digital library provides video guidance on managing a range of life-threatening situations, including heart attacks, drug overdoses, seizures, and more. The videos, created in collaboration with accredited health organizations such as Mass General Brigham, are strategically placed at the top of pertinent search results for easy access.

YouTube’s Commitment to Public Health

This innovative initiative by YouTube underlines the platform’s commitment to prioritizing public health over profit. The featured videos, typically spanning one to two minutes, are ad-free and designed to deliver critical information swiftly in emergencies. However, YouTube is explicit that these videos are not a substitute for contacting first responders in dire situations.

Interestingly, the platform has absolved itself of monetizing these videos, underscoring a dedication to public service over revenue generation. The task of creating content has been entrusted to health experts, ensuring the delivery of accurate and reliable information, crucial during emergencies.

Content Moderation and Medical Misinformation

Medical misinformation has proven a formidable challenge for YouTube, a hurdle that has grown exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, YouTube has mounted efforts to label content, champion credible sources, and eradicate misinformation. This strategy includes the prohibition of high-profile anti-vaccine accounts and videos that violate its COVID-19 policies.

In August, YouTube announced a novel framework to further battle medical misinformation, targeting content that contradicts established health guidance on issues, including COVID, cancer, and reproductive health. This approach aligns with YouTube’s partnership with Mass General Brigham, established in 2021, to offer accessible, credible online medical information.

First Aid Information Shelves and Emergency Response

The First Aid Information Shelves feature a collection of 11 emergency-related videos, crafted by a dedicated content team from Mass General Brigham. These videos aim to present trusted, timely information during critical situations, reinforcing YouTube’s commitment to combat medical misinformation and promote trustworthy health information.

Initially available in English and Spanish in the United States, YouTube plans to extend the First Aid Information Shelves to more languages and countries, broadening the reach of this vital public health initiative.

0
Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
2 mins ago
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
In a groundbreaking study, the English National Health Service (NHS) has shed light on the choices breast cancer patients make regarding their treatment locations for primary surgical resections. The research, conducted using data from the National Cancer Registration and Analysis Service (NCAS) and Hospital Episode Statistics (HES), tracked women diagnosed with breast cancer from January
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
8 mins ago
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
8 mins ago
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
2 mins ago
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
5 mins ago
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
5 mins ago
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
2 mins
Deciphering Patient Choices: A Study on Hospital Selection for Breast Cancer Surgery
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
2 mins
Shelby County Blood Drives Scheduled for National, Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
2 mins
Ghost Employees: NextBigTalk Sheds Light on Systemic Corruption
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
3 mins
David Moyes' Past Decision Haunts Him as Thiago Shines; Sunderland's Jack Clarke in Focus
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
4 mins
Pennington County GOP Urges Governor Noem to Fill Legislative Vacancies
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
5 mins
Supertech Chairman R.K. Arora Seeks Interim Bail Citing Health Concerns
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
5 mins
Baltimore Approves Bonus Program to Tackle EMS Staffing Crisis
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
8 mins
ViiV Healthcare Submits New Drug Submission for PrEP to Health Canada
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
8 mins
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Hospitalized: Controversy Over Delayed Health Disclosure
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
5 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
5 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
5 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
6 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app