Youth Initiative Urges Lagos Govt to Enforce Smoke-Free Zones, Cites Health Hazards

In a significant push towards public health and environmental protection, Protecting and Activating Communities (PACT) Against Tobacco, a dynamic youth-led initiative, has made a compelling plea to the Lagos State Government. Their request: the creation of smoke-free public places throughout Lagos, an overhaul of the Tobacco Control Act of 2015, and a bolstering of its enforcement measures. This call to action is grounded in the grim reality that Nigeria ranks fourth in Africa for deaths resulting from secondhand smoke, exposing an alarming 27.6 million Nigerians to the dangers of public smoking.

Urgent Call for Action

The Youth Dialogue in Lagos, attended by key governmental and youth leaders, became a platform for vocalizing the critical need for smoke-free environments. Notable attendees included representatives from the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development, alongside youth parliament members. The dialogue underscored tobacco smoke not only as a health menace but also as an environmental pollutant, with comparisons made to the emissions of an idling diesel engine to illustrate the severity of tobacco smoke's impact.

Government and Youth Align for Change

George Adjete, the Lagos Lead of PACT Against Tobacco, highlighted the indispensable role of youth in driving legislative and policy reforms to combat tobacco misuse in public spaces. Meanwhile, government representatives, including the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Mobilisation, expressed the state's commitment to fostering smoke-free public zones. The consensus was clear: tackling tobacco use and ensuring public health safety requires a united front, merging governmental policy with grassroots activism.

Pathway to a Smoke-Free Future

The keynote address by LASEPA's General Manager, represented by an executive assistant, outlined ongoing efforts and future plans to engage youth in public awareness campaigns and other initiatives aimed at curbing tobacco use. The dialogue culminated in a strong appeal to the Lagos State Government to take decisive steps towards realizing a smoke-free future for its citizens, emphasizing the role of youth-led initiatives in spearheading this critical public health movement.

As the dialogue concluded, the message was clear: the path to a healthier, smoke-free Lagos hinges on collaborative efforts between the government and its younger population. This initiative not only highlights the urgent need for environmental and public health reforms but also sets a precedent for youth involvement in policy advocacy, promising a brighter, cleaner future for all Lagos residents.