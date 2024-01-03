Youth and Heart Disease: A Rising Concern in India

In a recent incident from Mumbai’s bustling heart, an 18-year-old lad, Kumar, suffered a heart attack, leading to an emergency stent placement in his left anterior descending artery. It was a case that defied the common perception that heart diseases befall only the old, the sedentary, or those with a family history of such ailments. Kumar, an athlete with no trace of heart disease in his lineage, was found to have a large clot blocking his artery and significantly elevated cholesterol levels, a result of his frequent indulgence in junk food.

Youth and Heart Disease: An Unsettling Trend

This incident is not an isolated one but rather a reflection of a worrisome trend observed by cardiologists in India. The onset age for heart disease is decreasing, with more young individuals presenting with heart conditions. The case of Kumar, treated by Dr. Abhishek Wadkar, illustrates the grim reality and the silver lining. Despite the alarming diagnosis, prompt treatment ensured Kumar’s survival, a fate not shared by many others.

Post-Covid Effects and Heart Disease

Another eminent cardiologist, Dr. Brian Pinto, points to the post-Covid effects as a contributing factor to the decreasing age of heart attack victims. This theory aligns with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study that dismisses the idea of Covid vaccinations causing heart attacks. Instead, the study implicates the virus itself and lifestyle factors as prime culprits and suggests that Covid can predispose individuals to thrombotic conditions.

Increasing Vigilance and Early Intervention

While not all young patients require stents and may respond well to clot-busting treatments, increased vigilance is advised, especially for conditions such as hyperhomocysteinemia. The alarming spike in heart conditions among the youth is a stark reminder that heart health is not a matter of age but lifestyle choices and overall health. It underscores the necessity for early intervention and lifestyle modifications to mitigate the risk.