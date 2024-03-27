Young Woman Suffers Kidney Damage from Salon Hair Treatment: Glyoxylic Acid Blamed

Medical professionals are raising alarms over the safety of certain hair treatment chemicals following a distressing incident involving a young woman. A 26-year-old from Tunisia experienced severe kidney damage after undergoing hair straightening treatments that contained glyoxylic acid, a chemical initially believed to be a safer alternative to formaldehyde.

Advertisment

Unveiling the Incident

The case, highlighted in the New England Journal of Medicine, reveals how the woman faced three acute kidney injuries between June 2020 and July 2022, each coinciding with a visit to the same hair salon. Symptoms included vomiting, fever, diarrhea, and back pain, alongside physical reactions such as scalp ulcers and a burning sensation during the treatment processes. Further medical examination revealed elevated plasma creatinine levels, indicating kidney stress or damage.

The Role of Glyoxylic Acid

Advertisment

Investigations pinpointed the culprit as glyoxylic acid, found in the hair-straightening cream used during the treatments. This chemical, comprising 10% of the cream's composition, led to calcium oxalate-induced nephropathy—a type of kidney injury. The findings prompted a call for the discontinuation of hair products containing glyoxylic acid due to its potential nephrotoxicity, despite its initial market introduction as a safer alternative.

Broadening the Scope

The incident is not isolated. Similar cases have been reported in Israel, where individuals suffered acute kidney injuries following Brazilian-style hair-straightening procedures. Moreover, a study by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2022 suggested a link between chemical hair-straightening products and an increased risk of uterine cancer in women, highlighting the broader health implications of endocrine-disrupting chemicals found in such products.

This case serves as a stark reminder of the unforeseen risks associated with cosmetic treatments and the importance of scrutinizing the chemicals used in beauty products. As the medical community and consumers alike digest this news, the call for more stringent regulations and safer alternatives grows louder, underscoring the need for vigilance in product selection and usage.