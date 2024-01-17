Young Mother Arrested on Suspicion of Severe Child Abuse in Utah

In Provo, Utah, a startling case of child abuse has shocked the community. A 21-year-old mother, Sydney Michele Kennedy, finds herself behind bars, facing charges of attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony. The charges followed the horrifying discovery of her 3-month-old son in a critically injured state, indicative of severe child abuse.

Infant's Condition Raises Alarm

The infant was urgently airlifted from Utah Valley Hospital to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City. The medical examination revealed three skull fractures, an active brain bleed, multiple rib fractures, a clavicle fracture, and bleeding behind the eyes. These injuries are consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Parents' Absence Exacerbates Crisis

Complicating the situation was the parents' absence from the hospital, which hindered medical staff from obtaining vital medical history. This created additional challenges in providing the best possible care to the ailing infant.

Mother's Confession Sheds Light on Abuse

Upon investigation, the baby's father voiced his concerns about Kennedy's ability to be alone with their son. Kennedy confessed to violently shaking the baby out of frustration, throwing him onto the bed, which resulted in the child bouncing onto the floor. She admitted to causing the infant's abnormal breathing and jerking movements. Shockingly, she also confessed to previous incidents of violent handling, causing head injuries and broken bones.

The prognosis for the baby's survival remains uncertain. There's a high likelihood of severe medical complications if the child survives, painting a grim picture of the situation.