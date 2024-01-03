en English
Health

Young Girl Hospitalized after Repeatedly Consuming Hand Sanitizer

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Young Girl Hospitalized after Repeatedly Consuming Hand Sanitizer

An 8-year-old girl from Fayette City Borough, Pennsylvania, found herself under the care of the medical fraternity after ingesting hand sanitizer. The incident, which took place around 7:15 p.m. on Connellsville Road, witnessed state police stepping in to assist paramedics in a scenario that was reportedly not a first for the young girl.

Multiple Incidents of Hand Sanitizer Ingestion

According to the girl’s father, this was not the maiden time his daughter had consumed hand sanitizer. It was an act she had repeated on multiple occasions, leading to an alarming concern over her safety and well-being. The amount of sanitizer the girl consumed during this specific incident, however, remains unknown to the authorities.

Transferred for Specialized Care

Initially, the girl was rushed to Penn Highlands Mon Valley Hospital. Given the nature of the incident and her past medical history, she was later transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, an institution better equipped to deal with her condition. Despite the severity of the situation, authorities remain confident that the girl will make a full recovery.

An Ongoing Investigation

While the girl’s full recovery is expected, the state police are far from concluding their responsibilities. An ongoing investigation is underway to sift through the details surrounding the case. The aim is to unearth any hidden aspects that could shed light on the root cause of such recurring incidents and ensure the safety of the minor in the future.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

