Young Accrington Girl Dies in Sleep Post-Christmas; Community Rallies to Support Grieving Family

In a heart-wrenching incident, Maisie-Jade Thornton, a 14-year-old girl from Accrington, Lancashire, died in her sleep due to a suspected seizure, merely two days post-Christmas celebration with her family. Known for her ever-smiling face and cheerful spirit, Maisie-Jade, fondly called ‘Maisie Moo,’ had been diagnosed with epilepsy at the tender age of ten and had since weathered several seizures.

Unforgettable Christmas, Unforeseen Tragedy

Maisie-Jade’s Christmas was brimming with joy and laughter, recalled her aunt, Kelly Hodgson. But the festive cheer was abruptly replaced by grief and mourning when she was found lifeless in her bed. The tragedy has left the family deeply distraught, yet united in their shared sorrow.

Tributes Pouring in, Community’s Overwhelming Support

As the news of Maisie-Jade’s untimely demise spread, the community was shaken. Heartfelt tributes began to pour in, lauding the young girl’s loving and caring nature. Her father, Stewart Thornton, expressed his heartache, reminiscing the joy she brought into their lives. The loss of the beloved student of Accrington Academy seems to have created a void in the hearts of many.

Go Fund Me Initiative for Funeral Expenses

In the wake of the tragic event, Kelly Hodgson has initiated a Go Fund Me page to gather funds for Maisie-Jade’s funeral. The campaign has received a tremendous response, collecting over £6,000, testament to the impact Maisie-Jade had on those around her. The family is moved by the community’s generosity and support in these trying times. While the funeral date is yet to be determined, attendees are expected to don purple attire in remembrance of Maisie-Jade’s favorite color.