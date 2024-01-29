Yorkshire Ambulance Service Introduces Dementia-Friendly Upgrades to Fleet

Blurring the lines between healthcare and an empathetic understanding of patient needs, Yorkshire Ambulance Service has taken a revolutionary step toward enhancing the experiences of their patients living with dementia. The service has unveiled their newly revamped fleet of emergency and non-emergency vehicles that are now equipped with dementia-friendly features.

Creating a Soothing Atmosphere

An ambulance ride can often be an overwhelming experience for patients living with dementia. Understanding this, the Yorkshire Ambulance Service has introduced printed blinds in their vehicles, which showcase a serene country landscape. This unique feature aims to provide a less clinical and more comforting atmosphere for patients. It not only serves as a calming visual focus point but also stands as a potential topic of conversation, helping to alleviate stress and anxiety during transit.

Enhancing Safety and Accessibility

But the service didn’t stop there. In a bid to improve safety and accessibility, the interiors of the vehicles have been redesigned with higher-contrasting colours. The seats, floors, and steps now don a spectrum of colours that allow patients to more easily identify edges and boundaries, making navigation easier and safer.

Looking Forward to a Positive Impact

Lesley Butterworth, the Head of Nursing and Patient Experience at Yorkshire Ambulance Service, expressed optimism about the changes. She highlighted how these simple yet effective alterations are expected to have a significant positive impact on patient experience. As of now, the service has 13 of these revamped vehicles in operation. However, there are plans to expand this initiative. By the end of March, the service aims to have 125 dementia-friendly 999 vehicles and 60 non-emergency patient transport service (PTS) vehicles in service.

The innovative steps taken by Yorkshire Ambulance Service not only exemplify a progressive approach to healthcare but also underscore the importance of understanding and addressing the unique needs of patients living with dementia. It's a potent reminder that in healthcare, sometimes it's the smallest changes that can make the biggest difference.