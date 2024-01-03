en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:18 pm EST
YoGoody: Pioneering Health and Wellness in the New Year

As the world ushers in a new year, myriad individuals find themselves crafting resolutions aimed at bolstering their health. These goals, often centered around fitness and nutrition, are not always easy to maintain. Enter YoGoody, a health and wellness brand, led by founder Anabela Ferreira, which champions the essentiality of possessing the right tools to transform these health ambitions into tangible reality.

Revolutionizing Health and Wellness with YoGoody

YoGoody, headquartered in Oporto, Portugal, was established in 2022 by Ferreira. The brand offers an assortment of products specifically designed to augment health and wellness, bridging the gap between convenience and nutritional benefits. The company’s flagship product, the 1.2.3. YOG, is a groundbreaking, non-refrigerated alternative to traditional yogurt. It’s not only simple to prepare but is also enriched with probiotics and prebiotic fibers, fostering digestive health and a sense of satiety.

From Yogurt Alternatives to Vitamins: YoGoody’s Comprehensive Approach

Beyond 1.2.3. YOG, YoGoody also provides GummyGoody vitamins and other health-centric products to make daily nutrition both accessible and sustainable. The brand’s product lines encompass 1.2.3. YOG for everyday health, YoGoody+ for advanced formulas, and GummyGoody for supplemental support.

YoGoody: A Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Since its inception, YoGoody has remained steadfast in its mission to supply innovative, smart food alternatives. Prioritizing research and development, the company employs nutritionists to ensure that their products cater to the needs of consumers striving to uphold their health resolutions. By doing so, YoGoody continues to redefine the landscape of health and wellness, shaping a brighter, healthier future for its consumers.

0
Health Portugal
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
42 seconds ago
Health Canada Recalls Life Brand Nasal Sprays and Homedics Massagers Amid Safety Concerns
Health Canada, the country’s health department, has issued an immediate recall for all lots of Life Brand decongestant nasal sprays due to a serious labelling error found on the drug facts table located on the back panel of the product bottles. Both 15-millilitre and 20-millilitre sizes of the nasal sprays have been affected, bearing the
Health Canada Recalls Life Brand Nasal Sprays and Homedics Massagers Amid Safety Concerns
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
5 mins ago
Deadly Fire at Uelzen Hospital Leaves Five Dead, Prompts Investigation
La Casa de Amistad and St. Joseph County Health Department Host Vaccine Clinic
7 mins ago
La Casa de Amistad and St. Joseph County Health Department Host Vaccine Clinic
Biopharmaceutical Company Earns FDA Nod with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Cancer Drug Furmonertinib
1 min ago
Biopharmaceutical Company Earns FDA Nod with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Cancer Drug Furmonertinib
Toby Keith Optimistic on Health Update Amid Stomach Cancer Battle
2 mins ago
Toby Keith Optimistic on Health Update Amid Stomach Cancer Battle
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
4 mins ago
Carbon County Commissioners Question State's Selection of Mental Health Providers
Latest Headlines
World News
Unpacking the NBA Trade Landscape: Insights from 'No Cap Room' Podcast
27 seconds
Unpacking the NBA Trade Landscape: Insights from 'No Cap Room' Podcast
High School Sports Roundup: Triumphs and Challenges Across Counties
39 seconds
High School Sports Roundup: Triumphs and Challenges Across Counties
Health Canada Recalls Life Brand Nasal Sprays and Homedics Massagers Amid Safety Concerns
42 seconds
Health Canada Recalls Life Brand Nasal Sprays and Homedics Massagers Amid Safety Concerns
Rwanda Denies Claims of Talks with Israel over Gaza Palestinians Transfer
47 seconds
Rwanda Denies Claims of Talks with Israel over Gaza Palestinians Transfer
2024: The Year of Elections and the Global Retreat of Democracy
1 min
2024: The Year of Elections and the Global Retreat of Democracy
Maxx Crosby: More Than Just Statistics – A Look at the Raiders' Edge Rusher
1 min
Maxx Crosby: More Than Just Statistics – A Look at the Raiders' Edge Rusher
Biopharmaceutical Company Earns FDA Nod with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Cancer Drug Furmonertinib
1 min
Biopharmaceutical Company Earns FDA Nod with Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Cancer Drug Furmonertinib
Toby Keith Optimistic on Health Update Amid Stomach Cancer Battle
2 mins
Toby Keith Optimistic on Health Update Amid Stomach Cancer Battle
Jimbo Fisher Shares Insights on College Football and Dismissal Rumors in Podcast Interview
2 mins
Jimbo Fisher Shares Insights on College Football and Dismissal Rumors in Podcast Interview
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
4 hours
MW3 Players Overcome Holger 556 Camo Challenge Bug with Innovative Workaround
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
4 hours
Scotland Gears Up for 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup: A Look at the Team's Journey and Expectations
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
5 hours
'Bonhoeffer': An Irish-Belgian Film Turning Ireland into WWII Germany
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
7 hours
Valve Unveils 'Boomer Shooter' Category on Steam
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
7 hours
The Technological Revolution in Warehouse Inventory Management: A New Era of Efficiency and Precision
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
12 hours
Substandard and Falsified Medical Products: A Global Health Threat
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
13 hours
Kazakhstan Shines on Wanderlust's Editors' Hot List 2024
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
14 hours
Global Political Shift in 2024: Rise of the World Majority and BRICS
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024
14 hours
Oman: The Most Affordable Tax-Free Country for Relocation in 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app