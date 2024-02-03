Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni Lauded for Healthcare Advances

In a significant stride for the healthcare sector, the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has lauded Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State for his remarkable contributions. His initiatives have led to the establishment of 140 primary healthcare centers spread across the state. These centers have emerged as a beacon of accessible medical services for the grassroots population.

NUJ Chairman for Yobe State Council, Comrade Rajab Mohammed Isma'il, delivered the commendation during a press briefing in Damaturu. The briefing followed a media tour that provided journalists with a firsthand view of the state and local government's progress in health, education, infrastructure, and employment.

The establishment of these healthcare centers is hailed as a critical milestone in bringing efficient medical services closer to the citizens. Remarkably, these centers have reduced the border communities' reliance on foreign countries, such as the Niger Republic, for medical services.

Revolutionizing the Local Healthcare System

The proliferation of primary healthcare centers under Governor Buni's leadership has significantly enhanced the local healthcare system and its accessibility for residents. This development has reduced the medical pilgrimage of locals to other nations, thereby reinforcing the healthcare infrastructure within Yobe State.

Apart from healthcare, Governor Buni's leadership has also been instrumental in making strides in the education sector. The Governor's efforts in improving infrastructure and bearing the examination fees for students have been appreciated. Indeed, the transformation observed in the health and education sectors under Governor Buni's tenure is a testament to his effective and visionary leadership.