Health

Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease’s Historical Impact on American Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:24 am EST
Yellow Fever Exhibition Explores Disease’s Historical Impact on American Politics

The Chattanooga Public Library is currently playing host to a compelling exhibition titled ‘Politics of Yellow Fever in Alexander Hamilton’s America’. The exhibition, which is a product of The National Library of Medicine, offers a deep dive into the historical and political repercussions of the yellow fever outbreak of 1793 in Philadelphia. The devastation caused by the disease, the subsequent outbreaks, and the lasting impact on the formation of public health infrastructure are all dissected with a fine-toothed comb.

Local Perspective on Yellow Fever

Adding a regional touch to the narrative, the exhibition also features a companion display that hones in on the 1878 yellow fever outbreak in Chattanooga. The exhibition appreciates the role of Father Patrick Ryan, hailed as a hero of the epidemic, providing a window into the local history and the city’s struggle with the disease.

Exploring the Politics of Disease

Jessica Sedgwick, Head of Local History & Genealogy, emphasized the importance of understanding the history of disease in comprehending the human experience. The exhibition traces the impact of yellow fever on American physicians, the varied responses of early political parties, and their struggle to find an effective cure amidst the uncertainty surrounding the disease’s origins.

Digital Gallery and Educational Components

Beyond the physical exhibits, the event also comprises a digital gallery with meticulously curated items from the NLM’s historical collections. The exhibition is enriched with educational components designed for K-12 and university levels. A comprehensive digital collection is available online, providing a wealth of information to those who wish to delve deeper into the history and politics of yellow fever.

For more information, the public is encouraged to visit the National Library of Medicine and Chattanooga Public Library websites.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

