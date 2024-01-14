Kansas State University Study Unveils Impact of Yeast Supplementation on Swine: Growth, Immunity, and Carcass Traits Explored

In a recently concluded study led by Kansas State University, the influence of yeast supplementation on swine diets was thoroughly assessed. The research aimed to elucidate the effects of this intervention on growth performance, immune response, and carcass characteristics in pigs. The study was meticulously planned and executed at the university's Swine Teaching and Research Center, involving 28 sows and their offspring.

Methodology and Results

The sows were given two types of diets: a standard diet and another supplemented with the live yeast probiotic Saccharomyces cerevisiae strain NCYC Sc 47. This supplementation occurred during crucial gestation and lactation periods. The pigs were under rigorous observation from weaning through the nursery period and until marketing. Various measurements were undertaken, such as average daily gain (ADG), average daily feed intake (ADFI), and carcass data. Additionally, serum samples were analyzed for immunoglobulins and antibody response to vaccinations against porcine circovirus type 2, Mycoplasma hyopneumoniae, and Lawsonia intracellularis.

Interpretation of Findings

Upon rigorous analysis, the study found no statistical differences in sow weight, body condition, or litter characteristics due to yeast supplementation. However, there was a noticeable tendency for increased ADG and ADFI in pigs from sows fed with the yeast probiotic during the nursery period. At the end of this period, pigs from yeast-supplemented sows had a heavier body weight. This suggests that yeast supplementation may have an unanticipated benefit in swine diets.

Final Conclusions

While there were some interactions observed in antibody titer analysis, the overall impact of yeast probiotics in lactation diets and yeast prebiotics in nursery diets was minimal. The study found no significant differences in finishing growth performance, except for a tendency towards a higher final body weight in pigs from yeast-supplemented sows. Therefore, the research concluded that while yeast supplementation might potentially enhance nursery performance in swine, its broader impacts remain limited.