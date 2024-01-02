en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

Scientists from the Yale School of Public Health have revolutionized the understanding of cancer evolution with their new method to analyze the interaction of mutations. The team, led by Jeffrey P. Townsend, offers a fresh perspective on the concept of epistasis, which refers to how one mutation affects the extent to which another mutation empowers cancer to grow and thrive. This innovative approach could pave the way for more effective targeted cancer therapies.

A Mathematical Approach to Cancer Evolution

Townsend’s team has developed a mathematical approach to estimate epistasis for pairs of point mutations. Jorge Alfaro-Murillo further expanded this approach to interactions among multiple mutations, taking into account not just the average effect of each mutation, but also the sequence in which they occur. This sequence is crucial, as the order significantly impacts the course of the cancer.

Outpacing Previous Studies

This new method moves beyond the limitations of previous studies that relied on observing co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity of mutations without considering biological interactions. The focus on mutation sequences represents a significant leap from traditional methods, offering a more holistic view of cancer development.

Implications for Future Cancer Therapies

The researchers’ work is expected to enhance the efficiency of cancer trials and treatments, especially when dealing with multiple cancer drugs. It is important to note that their study only considered tumors that had not been treated, with plans to extend the research to treated tumors. The team also plans to consider larger genetic changes like copy number alterations, broadening the scope of their research and its potential impact on cancer treatment.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows

By BNN Correspondents

MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery

By Waqas Arain

Work Rumination: A Silent Threat to Romantic Relationships

By BNN Correspondents

Debunking Fruit Misconceptions: An Insight into Diabetes and Nutrition

By BNN Correspondents

Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Pre ...
@Health · 2 mins
Mother Donates Over 1,000 Onesies to NICUs, Inspired by Daughter's Pre ...
heart comment 0
Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients

By Geeta Pillai

Two-Step Screening Protocol Promises Better Heart Failure Prevention for Diabetes Patients
Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern

By BNN Correspondents

Surge in Emergency Service Calls Sparks Concern
Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration’s Abortion Mandate in Texas

By Olalekan Adigun

Federal Court Challenges Biden Administration's Abortion Mandate in Texas
The Impact of ‘Phubbing’: Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored

By Momen Zellmi

The Impact of 'Phubbing': Loneliness and Psychological Distress Explored
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
27 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
37 seconds
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
56 seconds
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
1 min
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
1 min
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
1 min
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
1 min
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
1 min
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
Christian Heritage Triumphs in Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic
1 min
Christian Heritage Triumphs in Chick-fil-A Christmas Classic
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
41 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app