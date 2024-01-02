Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution

Scientists from the Yale School of Public Health have revolutionized the understanding of cancer evolution with their new method to analyze the interaction of mutations. The team, led by Jeffrey P. Townsend, offers a fresh perspective on the concept of epistasis, which refers to how one mutation affects the extent to which another mutation empowers cancer to grow and thrive. This innovative approach could pave the way for more effective targeted cancer therapies.

A Mathematical Approach to Cancer Evolution

Townsend’s team has developed a mathematical approach to estimate epistasis for pairs of point mutations. Jorge Alfaro-Murillo further expanded this approach to interactions among multiple mutations, taking into account not just the average effect of each mutation, but also the sequence in which they occur. This sequence is crucial, as the order significantly impacts the course of the cancer.

Outpacing Previous Studies

This new method moves beyond the limitations of previous studies that relied on observing co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity of mutations without considering biological interactions. The focus on mutation sequences represents a significant leap from traditional methods, offering a more holistic view of cancer development.

Implications for Future Cancer Therapies

The researchers’ work is expected to enhance the efficiency of cancer trials and treatments, especially when dealing with multiple cancer drugs. It is important to note that their study only considered tumors that had not been treated, with plans to extend the research to treated tumors. The team also plans to consider larger genetic changes like copy number alterations, broadening the scope of their research and its potential impact on cancer treatment.