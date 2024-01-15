YADIZ Calls for Provision of Hygiene Materials to Disabled Amid Cholera Outbreak

In a pressing call to action amid a cholera outbreak, the Youth in Action for Disability Inclusion in Zambia (YADIZ) has appealed for the provision of essential hygiene materials to persons with disabilities. The executive director of the organization, Ian Banda, emphasised the heightened vulnerability of these individuals to cholera, underlining the urgency of the situation.

Advertisment

The Vulnerability of Disabled Individuals

Persons with disabilities face numerous challenges in the face of an epidemic. Their vulnerability is heightened by barriers in accessing vital information and purchasing necessary hygiene products. Ian Banda, the executive director of YADIZ, explained the predicament: "The risk of contracting cholera is considerably higher for individuals with disabilities due to their vulnerability and the challenges they face in accessing information and purchasing necessary hygiene products."

The Role of the Government

Advertisment

While organizations like YADIZ play a crucial role in advocating for the rights and wellbeing of disabled individuals, there is a pressing need for the government to step in. Banda stressed the importance of the Zambian government's role in ensuring that information regarding cholera prevention is accessible to everyone, including those with disabilities. He pointed out the shortcomings of current information dissemination methods, such as text messaging, which may not be accessible to all.

A Plea for Inclusion

The appeal made by YADIZ is not just about providing essential hygiene materials—it's about promoting inclusivity and protecting the most vulnerable in society. It's about realizing that amid a health crisis, everyone should have equal access to information and resources. This plea puts the spotlight on the need for more inclusive health policies and strategies, particularly in times of health emergencies.