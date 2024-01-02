en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical establishment, is steering its operations towards the development and commercialization of pioneering cancer treatments, including radioimmunotherapy and antibody-based therapies. The two primary technologies that form the backbone of the firm’s arsenal are the investigational Self-Assembly DisAssembly (SADA) Pretargeted Radioimmunotherapy Platform (PRIT) and bispecific antibodies from the Y-BiClone platform.

DANYELZA and Its Potential

Standing out in the firm’s product pipeline is DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk), a treatment that has received FDA approval for high-risk neuroblastoma in bone or bone marrow patients who have not shown sufficient response to previous treatments. In a recent statement, Y-mAbs outlined its business plan and financial outlook for 2023 and beyond, discussing expected operating expenses, anticipated revenue from DANYELZA, cash resources, and its strategic goals.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Opportunities

The company’s future plans vis-à-vis partnerships, product distribution, and market opportunities related to DANYELZA and the SADA Technology were also underlined. The ultimate aim is to transform cancer treatment paradigms and improve patient outcomes. Key development milestones include the international expansion of DANYELZA’s commercialization and more in-depth exploration of SADA’s potential.

Financial Condition and External Risks

Y-mAbs addressed its financial condition, the requirement for additional capital, and the potential risks associated with their restructuring plan, product development, clinical trials, regulatory submissions, commercialization, intellectual property, and dependence on third parties. The company also issued a warning about external risks such as global macroeconomic conditions, notably the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the state of war between Israel and Hamas.

0
Business Health
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services

By Rizwan Shah

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Claims Against Cytosorbents Corporation

By Bijay Laxmi

Cargobot Sets Sail for Europe: A New Era for Ground Transportation

By Hadeel Hashem

NZDUSD Currency Pair: Decline and Future Outlook amid Market Uncertainties

By Mazhar Abbas

Fairfax County Launches 'THRIVE' Program to Empower Small Businesses ...
@Business · 3 mins
Fairfax County Launches 'THRIVE' Program to Empower Small Businesses ...
heart comment 0
Boqii Holding Limited ADR Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation

By BNN Correspondents

Boqii Holding Limited ADR Experiences Notable Stock Price Fluctuation
US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion

By BNN Correspondents

US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion
Lubbock Chamber CEO, Kay McDowell, Joins Prestigious Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board

By Nimrah Khatoon

Lubbock Chamber CEO, Kay McDowell, Joins Prestigious Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives Board
Mixed Performance in Agricultural Commodity Markets as Grain Prices Fall and Livestock Sector Varies

By Hadeel Hashem

Mixed Performance in Agricultural Commodity Markets as Grain Prices Fall and Livestock Sector Varies
Latest Headlines
World News
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
35 seconds
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
36 seconds
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
1 min
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
2 mins
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
2 mins
Breaking Barriers: Malawi's Fight for Increased Female Representation in Politics
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
3 mins
Thilo Kehrer Nears Loan Transfer to Monaco Amid Limited Playing Time at West Ham
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
3 mins
Debunking Myths Around Water Consumption: What You Need To Know
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
4 mins
The Paradox of THC Vape Pens in Texas: Legal for Some, Illegal for Others
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
5 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Inadvertent Broadcasting Mishap During Sugar Bowl Game
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
26 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app