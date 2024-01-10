en English
AI & ML

XRHealth Secures $6M Funding: A Leap Towards AI-Based Healthcare

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:04 am EST
XRHealth Secures $6M Funding: A Leap Towards AI-Based Healthcare

In a significant move towards the convergence of technology and healthcare, Boston-based virtual clinic XRHealth has successfully raised a funding of $6 million. This funding is primarily aimed to buttress the recent merger with Amelia Virtual Care, and also the development of an AI-based clinician.

XRHealth: Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare

XRHealth, an innovator in the realm of healthcare, has set itself apart by offering FDA-cleared virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology for treating various health conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, fibromyalgia, and dementia. Their services, which are catered to hospitals and rehabilitation centers, are also available through their own network of virtual clinics, staffed by a team of professional clinicians and therapists.

Revolutionizing Patient Care with VR/AR Technology

By leveraging VR/AR technology, XRHealth is revolutionizing patient care. This technology enables patients to receive treatment within the comfort of their own homes while receiving virtual support from clinicians. This approach not only democratizes access to healthcare but also offers a more personalized and flexible treatment experience.

Merger with Amelia Virtual Care and Future Endeavors

The recent injection of funds, led by Asabys Partners along with participation from NOVA Prime Fund, has increased XRHealth’s total capital raised to over $40 million. This investment will fuel the integration of XRHealth with Amelia Virtual Care, thereby creating a comprehensive healthcare package. The merger seeks to marry XRHealth’s focus on physical therapy with Amelia’s expertise in mental health services, thereby providing a holistic healthcare solution. In addition, the funds will be directed towards creating an AI-based clinician. This innovative approach aims to address the shortage of healthcare professionals and enhance the accessibility of treatment. XRHealth’s CEO, Eran Orr, underlined the company’s twofold objectives of achieving profitability and growth.

AI & ML Health United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

