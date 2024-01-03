en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a prominent late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has taken a crucial stride toward enhancing treatments for chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company’s recent submission of a new patent showcases its commitment to leveraging novel discoveries and strategies to treat patients with varying degrees of kidney function affected by CKD. The patent, aptly titled “Oral and Sublingual Formulations of Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors and Methods of Treating Disease,” details innovative formulations and methods for the use of xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOI).

A Significant Leap in Kidney Disease Treatment

The patent’s focus on the introduction of new formulations and methods signals a significant leap in the safety and efficacy of treatments for conditions such as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), diabetic nephropathy (DN), IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The submission of this patent is a testament to XORTX’s unwavering efforts to combat kidney diseases and enhance patient care.

Implications of The Patent Submission

The implications of this submission are far-reaching. The positive topline results from the XRX OXY 101 bridging pharmacokinetic clinical study reported in Q1 2023 underline the potential effectiveness of these novel formulations. XORLO, the company’s proprietary formulation of oral oxypurinol, was found to be well-tolerated and significantly increased early oral absorption and circulating concentrations of oxypurinol – a necessary measure to slow down the advancements of CKD.

Anticipated Impact on Patients with ADPKD

The XRx 008 program focuses on developing a superior XOI to slow the accelerating decline of kidney function in patients with ADPKD – a rare disease affecting over 10 million individuals worldwide. It is typically diagnosed based on the expansion of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, leading to chronic pain and structural and functional changes to the kidneys. With this new patent, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is poised to make a significant difference in the lives of those grappling with this debilitating illness.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco

By Salman Khan

Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung

By Wojciech Zylm

UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs

By Shivani Chauhan

Amy Dowden: A Dance with Cancer and Hopes for a New Year

By Israel Ojoko

Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia ...
@Africa · 3 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia ...
heart comment 0
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs

By Waqas Arain

Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State’s Healthcare System

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism

By Justice Nwafor

Charlotte Crosby Discloses Fitness Journey Post-Pregnancy, Amidst Online Criticism
Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector’s Financial Struggles

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Colombian Union Criticizes Government for Ignoring Healthcare Sector's Financial Struggles
Latest Headlines
World News
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
36 seconds
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
1 min
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
2 mins
Perth Lynx Dealt Major Blow in WNBL Top Four Quest
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
2 mins
Biden Acknowledges Border Crisis Amid Mounting Pressure for Stricter Policies
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
2 mins
Over 200 International Observers and Journalists to Monitor Unspecified Event
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
2 mins
Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka Nominated for ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2023
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
2 mins
Three-Day Water Diet: A Road to Enhanced Health, Explained by Dr. Jin W. Sung
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
3 mins
UK's DWP to Increase Benefit Payments Amid Rising Living Costs
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
3 mins
Lennie Lawrence Steps In As Caretaker Manager for Hartlepool United
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app