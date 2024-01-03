XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment

XORTX Therapeutics Inc., a prominent late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company, has taken a crucial stride toward enhancing treatments for chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company’s recent submission of a new patent showcases its commitment to leveraging novel discoveries and strategies to treat patients with varying degrees of kidney function affected by CKD. The patent, aptly titled “Oral and Sublingual Formulations of Xanthine Oxidase Inhibitors and Methods of Treating Disease,” details innovative formulations and methods for the use of xanthine oxidase inhibitors (XOI).

A Significant Leap in Kidney Disease Treatment

The patent’s focus on the introduction of new formulations and methods signals a significant leap in the safety and efficacy of treatments for conditions such as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), diabetic nephropathy (DN), IgA nephropathy, lupus nephritis, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis. The submission of this patent is a testament to XORTX’s unwavering efforts to combat kidney diseases and enhance patient care.

Implications of The Patent Submission

The implications of this submission are far-reaching. The positive topline results from the XRX OXY 101 bridging pharmacokinetic clinical study reported in Q1 2023 underline the potential effectiveness of these novel formulations. XORLO, the company’s proprietary formulation of oral oxypurinol, was found to be well-tolerated and significantly increased early oral absorption and circulating concentrations of oxypurinol – a necessary measure to slow down the advancements of CKD.

Anticipated Impact on Patients with ADPKD

The XRx 008 program focuses on developing a superior XOI to slow the accelerating decline of kidney function in patients with ADPKD – a rare disease affecting over 10 million individuals worldwide. It is typically diagnosed based on the expansion of fluid-filled cysts in the kidneys, leading to chronic pain and structural and functional changes to the kidneys. With this new patent, XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is poised to make a significant difference in the lives of those grappling with this debilitating illness.