Xoma to Make $1M Milestone Payment to LadRx Following FDA's Acceptance of New Drug Application

Biotech royalty aggregator, Xoma, has announced a significant milestone in its financial support for the development of a promising new drug, arimoclomol. The company will make a $1 million milestone payment to LadRx Corporation, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) acceptance of a new drug application by Zevra Therapeutics. Arimoclomol, a proposed first-in-class therapy, aims to treat Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), a devastating genetic disorder that severely impairs the body's ability to transport cholesterol and other lipids within cells.

Xoma's Continued Support for Arimoclomol

Xoma's CEO, Brad Sitko, has expressed the company's unwavering support for Zevra's efforts to obtain marketing approval for arimoclomol in both the United States and the European Union. This support was first manifested in June when Xoma made a substantial financial commitment to LadRx. The company paid an upfront sum of $5 million and promised a mid-single digit royalty on future commercial sales of arimoclomol.

An Agreement with Potential for Significant Payoff

This financial arrangement also includes up to $52.6 million in potential milestone payments to LadRx. These payments are contingent upon the achievement of certain specified events related to the drug's development and commercialization. This agreement represents a substantial investment into the future of arimoclomol and a testament to Xoma's belief in the drug's potential.

Xoma's Business Model: Mitigating Risks While Supporting Innovation

Xoma's unique business model as a biotech royalty aggregator allows it to mitigate some of the inherent risks associated with drug development. By acquiring royalty interests in multiple drugs, Xoma can diversify its investment portfolio. In the case of LadRx, this also included a mid-single-digit to mid-teens royalty rate on commercial sales of aldoxorubicin, and potential payments of up to $343 million in development and commercial milestones from ImmunityBio.

With its unwavering support for innovative therapeutics and its astute financial strategies, Xoma continues to make strides in the biotech industry, while paving the way for potential treatments for rare genetic disorders like NPC.