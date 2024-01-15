en English
Health

XNK Therapeutics’ Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
XNK Therapeutics' Cancer Therapy Product Gains EMA Recommendation

XNK Therapeutics AB, a biotech company based in Huddinge, Sweden, has scored a significant victory in the battle against cancer. The company’s cancer therapy product, evencaleucel, has received a scientific recommendation from the Committee for Advanced Therapies (CAT) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The product, which harnesses the power of the body’s own immune cells to fight cancer, has been classified as a Somatic Cell Therapy Medicinal Product (sCTMP), placing it within the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) group.

XNK’s Innovative Approach to Cancer Therapy

XNK Therapeutics’ therapeutic approach is unique in its focus on autologous natural killer (NK) cell-based drug candidates. These are designed to target malignant diseases, providing a new avenue for potential cancer treatments. The company’s proprietary platform for manufacturing evencaleucel is tailored to the production of these drug candidates. It features a unique closed system that allows for the selective expansion and activation of NK cells extracted from the peripheral blood of cancer patients.

Advanced Therapies to Overcome Chemotherapy Resistance

Overcoming chemotherapy resistance is a critical issue in treating metastatic cancer. Understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying resistance and developing strategies to overcome it are paramount. The recent academic review delves into these mechanisms, presenting a range of approaches for addressing chemotherapy resistance. It also investigates the biology downstream of the tumor as a potential new avenue for treatment of advanced cancers.

Future Therapeutic Strategies

Looking beyond the immediate fight against cancer, the authors of the review propose future therapeutic strategies. These include pharmaceuticals, exercise, and rehabilitation to target mechanisms such as functional decline, cachexia, and fatigue. This alternative route to addressing incurable cancer presents a new hope for patients, demonstrating the promise of XNK Therapeutics’ novel approach to cancer therapy.

Sweden
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

