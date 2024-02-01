XChange Recovery's Community Education Night: A Beacon of Hope for Families Affected by Addiction

Under the arching roof of Living Hope Church, a congregation of community members, advocates, and health professionals gathered for an event that transcended the ordinary. This was XChange Recovery's Community Education Night, an annual event with a mission to support families grappling with the trials of addiction.

Embracing Solidarity in the Face of Addiction

At the heart of the event was Vicky Smith, co-founder of XChange Recovery. Underscoring the importance of solidarity among families dealing with addiction, she said, 'Addiction affects more than just the individual. It affects families, friends, and the entire community.' The night served as a platform for individuals with addicted loved ones and community members eager to provide assistance, to connect and access resources.

Local Organizations Rally to Provide Support

Booths from local organizations such as Recovery Cafe Clark County and Carelon Healthcare Services were available for attendees, offering a beacon of hope and potential solutions for those confronted with the harsh realities of addiction.

Unmasking the Scourge of Fentanyl and Designer Drugs

Dr. Kevin Fischer, CMO for Columbia River Mental Health Services, presented startling statistics on drug-related deaths, pointing out the significant increase in fatalities due to the opioid fentanyl. He argued that there's no safe use of this drug, given its low cost and high potency. Fischer also highlighted the dangers of designer drugs like xylazine, referred to as 'tranq,' a horse tranquilizer causing severe infections. His message was clear: the community must remain vigilant in preventing addiction and encourage support as a primary means of coping.

Building a Community of Vigilance and Support

Wrapping up the event, Nicole Hamberger from Southwest Washington Accountable Community of Health provided Narcan training, advocating for a collective responsibility in addressing drug overdoses. XChange Recovery partnered with groups such as Thrive2Survive to ensure the event served its educational purpose and provided a safe space for attendees. The event, powered by community funding and generous contributions from various donors, offered a glimmer of hope in the battle against addiction, with The Columbian maintaining control over the content.