en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

WW International’s Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
WW International’s Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer

WW International, once known as Weight Watchers, is stepping into the realm of anti-obesity medication, a strategic move that has caught Goldman Sachs’ attention. This shift is perceived as a potential ray of hope for WW’s dwindling fortunes. With obesity rates soaring to 42% in the US, the demand for weight loss remedies is on the rise. Goldman Sachs envisages that if WW successfully captures a 3% market share, it could add an extra $2 to its earnings per share, underlining the financial potential of the opportunity. The firm has received a Conviction Buy rating and a forecasted price target of $18 from Goldman Sachs, indicating a potential 105% upside. Concurrently, Guggenheim has also initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $14 price target, underlining the high-risk, high-reward nature of WW’s strategic shift and the potential that the GLP-1 theme holds.

WW’s Move into the Anti-Obesity Market

With the rise of weight-loss medicines like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which have been popularized by their capability to help individuals shed 15-20% of their body weight, WW’s move is well-timed. However, the high demand coupled with steep prices for these drugs are likely to put them out of reach for many patients. The pharmaceutical industry is also vying for a slice of the weight-loss market, projected to balloon to $100 billion within the next decade. The dilemma of accessibility and affordability of these drugs persists, especially for marginalized groups, and potential inequities may arise.

Addressing Obesity: A Global Concern

Obesity concerns, particularly among children, are significantly high in the United Kingdom. Consequently, health officials are contemplating implementing a strategy akin to one used in Japan to tackle the issue. One UK obesity organization leader argues that children as young as five should monitor their waistlines to keep track of weight gain. In Japan, a contentious law known as the Metabo Law mandates employees aged 45 to 74 to have their waistlines measured annually by their employers. If no weight loss is registered after three months, guidance is provided. This law aims to mitigate the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes associated with metabolic syndrome.

WW’s Strategy: A Promising Future?

Overall, WW International’s venture into the anti-obesity medication market is seen as a promising move that could leverage its brand recognition and customer base to revamp its business and financial performance. Guggenheim lauds WW’s efforts to stabilize its legacy business and the acquisition of Sequence asset to amplify scalability in its Clinical business. They also express confidence in WW’s management’s ability to execute the strategy, thus painting a picture of a promising future.

0
Business Health United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Henley Homes Unveils Affordable 7-Star Energy-Efficient Home Designs

By Geeta Pillai

Nitin Raheja's 2024 Outlook on Key Sectors in Indian Financial Market

By Rafia Tasleem

SYZYGY AG Shareholders Grapple with a Mix of Optimism and Apprehension

By Wojciech Zylm

L&T Technology Services Lowers FY24 Revenue Guidance Amid Market Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

MicroStrategy CEO Begins $216 Million Stock Sale Amidst Company's Bitc ...
@Business · 2 mins
MicroStrategy CEO Begins $216 Million Stock Sale Amidst Company's Bitc ...
heart comment 0
Gosport’s Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Gosport's Criterion Revitalization Faces Controversy
Potential Upswing in Cannabis Sector: MSOS ETF and More

By Waqas Arain

Potential Upswing in Cannabis Sector: MSOS ETF and More
Trinidad and Tobago Ushers in New Minimum Wage Law

By Salman Khan

Trinidad and Tobago Ushers in New Minimum Wage Law
Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth Amid Potential Economic Downturn

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Baton Rouge Witnesses Significant Job Growth Amid Potential Economic Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
52 seconds
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
2 mins
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
2 mins
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
2 mins
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
2 mins
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
2 mins
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
2 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
3 mins
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app