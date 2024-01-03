WW International’s Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer

WW International, once known as Weight Watchers, is stepping into the realm of anti-obesity medication, a strategic move that has caught Goldman Sachs’ attention. This shift is perceived as a potential ray of hope for WW’s dwindling fortunes. With obesity rates soaring to 42% in the US, the demand for weight loss remedies is on the rise. Goldman Sachs envisages that if WW successfully captures a 3% market share, it could add an extra $2 to its earnings per share, underlining the financial potential of the opportunity. The firm has received a Conviction Buy rating and a forecasted price target of $18 from Goldman Sachs, indicating a potential 105% upside. Concurrently, Guggenheim has also initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $14 price target, underlining the high-risk, high-reward nature of WW’s strategic shift and the potential that the GLP-1 theme holds.

WW’s Move into the Anti-Obesity Market

With the rise of weight-loss medicines like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which have been popularized by their capability to help individuals shed 15-20% of their body weight, WW’s move is well-timed. However, the high demand coupled with steep prices for these drugs are likely to put them out of reach for many patients. The pharmaceutical industry is also vying for a slice of the weight-loss market, projected to balloon to $100 billion within the next decade. The dilemma of accessibility and affordability of these drugs persists, especially for marginalized groups, and potential inequities may arise.

Addressing Obesity: A Global Concern

Obesity concerns, particularly among children, are significantly high in the United Kingdom. Consequently, health officials are contemplating implementing a strategy akin to one used in Japan to tackle the issue. One UK obesity organization leader argues that children as young as five should monitor their waistlines to keep track of weight gain. In Japan, a contentious law known as the Metabo Law mandates employees aged 45 to 74 to have their waistlines measured annually by their employers. If no weight loss is registered after three months, guidance is provided. This law aims to mitigate the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes associated with metabolic syndrome.

WW’s Strategy: A Promising Future?

Overall, WW International’s venture into the anti-obesity medication market is seen as a promising move that could leverage its brand recognition and customer base to revamp its business and financial performance. Guggenheim lauds WW’s efforts to stabilize its legacy business and the acquisition of Sequence asset to amplify scalability in its Clinical business. They also express confidence in WW’s management’s ability to execute the strategy, thus painting a picture of a promising future.