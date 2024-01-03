WuXi XDC Partners with IntoCell to Accelerate ADC Development

In a significant move in the biotechnology sector, WuXi XDC, a global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) specializing in Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADC) and other bioconjugates, has inked a comprehensive partnership deal with IntoCell, a South Korean biotech firm renowned for their innovative ADC platform technologies. The two entities have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to synergize their efforts in the field of drug-linker technology and CRDMO services, spanning from the discovery phase right through to commercialization.

Combining Proprietary Technologies, Accelerating Development

Under the terms of the MOU, IntoCell will contribute their proprietary drug-linker technologies, including their breakthrough OHPAS Linker and Nexatecans, a new class of camptothecins that are compatible with OHPAS. On the other hand, WuXi XDC will extend its integrated bioconjugate platform services and comprehensive end-to-end CRDMO services. This strategic partnership is designed to accelerate the selection process for pre-clinical candidates, the development of next-generation ADCs, and the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) development process.

CEOs Envision Synergy and Progress

Dr. Jimmy Li, CEO of WuXi XDC, and Tae Kyo Park, CEO of IntoCell, expressed their excitement for the potential synergistic effect of this partnership. They anticipate that the collaboration will stimulate significant advancements in ADC development. WuXi XDC, a leading figure in the bioconjugate market, provides a wide range of services for bioconjugates, and IntoCell has been making waves with their novel drug-linker technologies.

IntoCell’s Recent Collaborations

It’s pertinent to note that IntoCell has recently collaborated with ADC Therapeutics and Samsung Bioepis, further strengthening their position in the ADC market. This new partnership with WuXi XDC is expected to further boost their reputation and influence in the global biotechnology sector.