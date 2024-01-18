Wrongful Death Lawsuit Looms Over Steward Carney Hospital in Wake of Patient's Fatal Fall

The legal storm gathering over Steward Carney Hospital, Inc., and two anonymous defendants, has been stirred by the death of 94-year-old Robert E. Tracey. A wrongful death lawsuit, filed by the personal representative of the estate, Timothy E. Tracey, alleges that negligence, inadequate supervision, and poor communication within the hospital led to a fatal fall, causing the demise of Mr. Tracey.

Nightmare at Steward Carney Hospital

Robert Tracey was admitted to the Dorchester, Massachusetts, hospital on January 3, 2021, with complaints of dizziness and malaise. The grim turn of events unfolded the very next day when he suffered a fall, resulting in multiple fractures. The lawsuit alleges that this fatal incident occurred due to the hospital staff's poor communication and a glaring lack of proper supervision. The fall shockingly happened without any preventive measures in place to avert such incidents.

Fatal Fall: The Consequences

Mr. Tracey's injuries led to complications that he succumbed to 25 days after the fall. The lawsuit emphasizes the grave physical and emotional harm suffered by him due to the defendants' alleged actions. It accuses the hospital and the two unknown defendants of negligence, carelessness, and gross negligence.

Seeking Justice

The lawsuit seeks damages for personal injuries, medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of dignity, and mental anguish. It was filed in the Superior Court of Suffolk County on January 5, 2024. The plaintiff's representative, Attorney David Hoey of North Reading, is the legal counsel in this case. The case underscores the serious consequences of alleged negligence in healthcare settings, resonating deeply with the ongoing global debate on patient safety and healthcare standards.